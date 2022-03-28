Comm100 Omnichannel Honored for Exceptional Innovation
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comm100 announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Comm100 Omnichannel as a 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.
Comm100 Omnichannel is a customer support platform that centralizes conversations across live chat, email, SMS and social media through a single, unified interface, as well as an integrated knowledge base and AI-powered chatbot. This empowers organizations to offer every channel that today's customers expect, while tracking and responding to support queries with greater efficiency, personalization and accuracy.
The 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.
"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Comm100 with a 2022 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Its Omnichannel platform has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Comm100 in 2022 and beyond."
ABOUT COMM100
Comm100 is an omnichannel customer support platform for mid-market and enterprise organizations, offering value-driven live chat, secure messaging, AI-powered bots and automation within one integrated console. To learn more about Comm100, visit: http://www.comm100.com
