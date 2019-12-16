DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Command and Control Technologies Market in Defense, Law Enforcement & Public Safety - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market is forecast to go through major shifts, growing to $30.5 billion by 2025.
Drivers for this market include new and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Communications, Big Data & Data Analysis, IoT, and G-5 communications, which will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.
Additional factors to drive the Command & Control Technologies Market include:
- Terror, national security and crime
- China-U.S high-tech Arms Race
- Trump administration's higher DOD, DHS and law enforcement funding
- AI, Big Data, IoT & 5-G Technolgies
- President Xi's internal security funding
- The We Will Invest Whatever It Takes approach of autocratic governments (e.g., China, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia) to avoid regime change
- Cybercrime and cyberterrorism threats
- Quantum Cryptology threats and opportunities
- The ongoing conflicts in the Middle East
The report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 Vertical, 5 Technology, 5 Revenue Sources, 5 Regional and 43 National Markets, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets. The report also provides extensive and updated data on 31 Command and Control Technologies Vendors.
This 1,235-page report is the most comprehensive review of the global Command and Control Technologies Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
The report includes the following Command & Control System Configurations:
- C2I - Command, Control & Intelligence
- C2ISR - C2I plus Surveillance and Reconnaissance
- C2ISTAR - C2, Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance)
- C3 - Command, Control & Communications
- C3I -Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence
- C3ISTAR - C3 plus ISTAR
- C4, C4I, C4ISR, C4ISTAR, C4ISREW, C4ISTAREW C - Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence and Interoperability
- C5I - Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Collaboration and Intelligence
Questions answered in this report include:
- What is the market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?
- What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the decision-makers?
- What drives the customers to purchase command and control systems solutions and services?
- What are the customers looking for?
- What are the command and control systems technology & services trends?
- What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
Companies Mentioned
- Activu
- BAE Systems
- Barco
- Boeing Company
- CACI International Inc.
- Christie Digital Systems
- Collins Aerospace
- Datapath Limited
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Extron Electronics
- General Dynamics Corp.
- Green Hippo
- Harris Corp.
- Hiperwall Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- InFocus Corp.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin
- Matrox
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Planar System Inc.
- Raytheon
- RGB Spectrum Inc.
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
- tvONE
- Userful Corp
- VuWall Technology Inc.
