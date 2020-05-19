SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Command E, an app that provides blazing-fast search and navigation across the tools people use at work, announced today that it raised $4.3 million in seed funding from Bain Capital Ventures, Craft Ventures, Amplify Partners, Abstract Ventures, and Upside Partnership. Several leading angel investors including Scott Belsky, Jason Calacanis, and Rahul Vohra also participated in the round.
Command E's desktop application is now available for download at https://getcommande.com, a major step in further expanding the app's fast-growing user base. Command E is available for both Macs and PCs. Users simply hit command+e on Macs or control+e on PCs and a single interface allows them to instantly find the answers they are searching for across Google Drive, Slack, Gmail, Salesforce, LinkedIn, Dropbox, Evernote, Trello, Jira, Asana, Hubspot, and Greenhouse, among others.
"Command E is the new frontend for dozens of SaaS products I use every day," said David Sacks, co-founder and general partner at Craft. "As so many useful SaaS tools become part of my workflow, the downside is the friction and wasted time moving from one to the other. Command E fixes this: my whole cloud is accessible with one click. The speed is addictive."
"As we rely on more and more tools to do our work, there's a clear need for an intelligent command center sitting on top of them to make our workflows fast and seamless," said Tom Uebel, co-founder and CEO of Command E. "People should feel empowered by their tools, but too often they hold us back; Command E lets knowledge workers move as fast as their brains can and get significantly more done."
Command E was founded in March 2018 by Ben Standefer and Tom Uebel. In the two years since its founding, Command E has integrated with nearly every major workplace tool. Uebel mentions that the company is using the funding to continue growing the team and to execute on their larger vision of moving from a search/navigation tool to a true "command center" where users can also seamlessly create new records and take actions on existing search results from directly within Command E.
"Today, the information we need to be productive lives across our cloud tools, from Drive to Slack, to Salesforce and Trello. To anyone who spends 30 seconds trying it out, it's immediately clear that Command E is that missing universal search bar we all need to quickly surface data and get work done," said Kevin Zhang, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "The product is a clear demonstration of Tom, Ben, and their teammates' combination of technical expertise and product craft, designing a lightning-fast, delightfully minimal experience that can only be possible thanks to powerful ranking algorithms and a thoughtful security architecture. We can't wait for more teams to discover work accelerated by Command E."
About Command E
Command E is a San Francisco-based company that builds productivity software. Founded in 2018 by Ben Standefer and Tom Uebel, the company's product is a desktop application that provides blazing-fast search and navigation across Google Drive, Slack, Salesforce, Gmail, Dropbox, LinkedIn, and 20+ other leading work tools it integrates with. To learn more about Command E, visit https://getcommande.com.