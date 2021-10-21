NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commerce Canal, a premier New York eCommerce agency and Amazon marketplace manager has announced the launch of a fulfillment services partnership with OSM Worldwide. This partnership provides Commerce Canal's client portfolio of 150+ marketplace accounts the ability to use OSM's USPS certified logistics program for economical and streamlined merchant fulfilled shipping and drop shipping. OSM's unique approach ensures fewer missorts, extensive tracking, faster delivery times and lower overall shipping rates for domestic eCommerce orders.
Ryan Craver, the CEO of Commerce Canal, states that "Every customer has come to expect fast and free shipping as every shipper has experienced increased fulfillment costs. OSM Worldwide provides our clients with the fastest and lowest cost USPS program we know of. We are thrilled to offer our clients a service offering competitive with other transportation networks as costs in fulfillment continue to rise."
Rob Glover, VP of Sales at OSM Worldwide, states, "OSM Worldwide is incredibly proud of the partnership with Commerce Canal. Thanks to their team of highly skilled eCommerce professionals, OSM and Commerce Canal are able to offer high-quality, efficient and cost effective logistics solutions to a variety of premiere brands."
The partnership has rolled out in the US for select Commerce Canal clients. To better understand if you can take part in this innovative program with Commerce Canal and OSM Worldwide, please reach out to Commerce Canal directly via http://www.commercecanal.com and help@commercecanal.com.
ABOUT COMMERCE CANAL:
Commerce Canal is a New York City-based agency providing retail, distribution, licensing and ecommerce services for over 50 brands (LEGO Wear, NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, New Balance, Hanes) across the world. Distribution includes Amazon, Wal-Mart, Shopify, Costco, Kohl's, Macy's and many others. Our mission is to showcase, protect and enhance our clients' products whether in brick and mortar or online storefronts. Our technology analytics suite includes price, feedback, returns and review management tools to prosper in today's rapidly evolving retail industry. For questions regarding this release or company specifics, please contact us via help@commercecanal.com.
ABOUT OSM WORLDWIDE:
OSM Worldwide is an innovative logistics solutions provider offering reliable, low-cost shipping services. Sellers can utilize OSM's wide network of depositories and transport to quickly deliver products of various shapes and sizes to their customers. Their pivotal preferred partnership with USPS allows OSM to take advantage of the industry leading last-mile delivery service at an affordable rate. Meanwhile, OSM's integrated software offers valuable data regarding your shipments at a moment's notice. Track, trace and manage any shipment, 24/7. To find out if your business is eligible for OSM Worldwide's catalog of services, request a quote at: https://www.osmworldwide.com/contact/request-a-quote/
