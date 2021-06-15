NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommerceNext today announced that nominations for its 2021 CommerceNexty Awards are now open. The CommerceNexty Awards are presented by Bloomreach and celebrate excellence in ecommerce and digital marketing and will be judged by CommerceNext's Advisory Board, which is a group of more than 30 ecommerce and retail leaders. Winners will be announced at CommerceNext IRL, which takes place September 28–29, 2021, in New York City. The invite-only conference provides a collaborative, communal space where marketing leaders from retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands can share marketing best practices.
"The CommerceNexty Awards celebrate the individuals and companies that are delivering truly breakthrough results," said CommerceNext Co-Founder Veronika Sonsev. "We encourage all interested executives in the retail and ecommerce community to nominate one or two people for this year's awards, which include two exciting new categories—the Women in Retail's Top Woman of the Year Award and the Global/Cross-Border Launch of the Year."
Previously, the CommerceNext community recognized innovative companies that included Bonobos, HelloFresh, Lamps Plus, Outer, Poshmark, Sephora and Warby Parker. The peer-reviewed awards identify and reward the best marketing performances among retail and ecommerce professionals.
Nominations are now open for the categories below, and marketing executives who would like to nominate themselves, a client or a colleague can do so by completing the nomination form by July 30, 2021.
This year's award categories are:
1. Marketing Innovator of the Year
2. Most Impactful Social Responsibility Campaign
3. Best Use of Data or Technology in Marketing
4. Most Effective Brand Storytelling
5. Outstanding New Ecommerce Experience
6. Best Use of a New Channel
7. NEW! Global/Cross-Border Launch of the Year
8. NEW! Women in Retail's Top Woman of the Year Award
The category finalists will be selected on August 18th and voting on the finalists will take place from August 18th through September 8th. Winners will be selected based on a combination of votes, with a popular vote contributing 50% of the overall score and the votes of CommerceNext's board of judges contributing the other 50%. The CommerceNexty Award winners will be announced at the close of CommerceNext on September 29, 2021.
This year's board of judges includes:
Web Smith, Founder at 2PM
Alix de Sagazan, CEO and Cofounder at AB Tasty
Melissa Grillo Aruz, Founder at Aruz Ventures
Sunil Kaki, EVP, Marketing at Beachbody
Elyse Burack, Head of DTC Marketing at Capsule
Lev Peker, CEO at CarParts.com
Emily Hickey, Founder at Chief Detective Growth Consulting
Emily Culp, fmr CEO at CoverFX
Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer at E.L.F. BEAUTY
Amy Africa, CEO at Eight By Eight
Doug Jensen, SVP Go-to-Market (GTM) Analytics & Activation and Learning Center of Excellence (COE) at Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.
Matt Gehring, GM at Everlane
Geoff Sanders, CMO at Firstleaf
Vijay Talwar, CEO of EMEA at Foot Locker
Shawna Hausman, CMO at FSA Store
Charlie Cole, CEO at FTD
Leslie Emmons Burthey, VP of Marketing, Gold and Telehealth at GoodRX
Jason Nickel, fmr SVP, Marketing & E-commerce at Kjaer Weis
Angela Hsu, SVP, Marketing and eCommerce at Lamps Plus
Qun Wei, Head of Growth Data & Analytics at Lemonade
Scott Ableman, CMO at LevelFields
Rob Schmults, Executive Board at MidOcean Partners
Bree Casart, Senior Director, Connected Consumer Experience at Nike
Liesel Walsh, fmr VP, CRM, Loyalty and Insights at Party City
Barkha Saxena, Chief Data Officer at Poshmark
Joe Megibow, CEO at Purple
Naomi Jacobs, Director, Social Strategy & Business Development at Qurate Retail Group (QVC, HSN)
David Cost, VP, Ecommerce & Digital Marketing at Rainbow
Rohan Deuskar, Founder & CEO at Stylitics
Anurag Kadyan, Vice President of eCommerce & Digital Marketing at S'well
Mike Lackman, CEO at Trade Coffee
Alex Waldman, Co-Founder & Creative Director at Universal Standard
Malena Higuera, General Manager at Urban Decay
Daren Hull, President at Vera Bradley
Sarah Henry, Sr. Director | Head of Content & Influencer Marketing at Walmart
Sarah Bowman, Vice President of Marketing at Wunderkind
Jon Mandell, SVP, Membership Marketing and Global Ecommerce at WW
Rosa Hu, VP of Product Marketing at Yotpo
