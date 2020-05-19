MUNICH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the next-generation commerce software company, has been named a "Leader" in B2C commerce in The Forrester Wave™: B2C Commerce Suites, Q2 2020 report.
commercetools received the highest scores possible in the campaign management, promotions, platform architecture, product vision and roadmap, and delivery model criteria.
Forrester describes commercetools as "new-school commerce tech" for the "digitally mature," saying that the company's set up of developer-friendly APIs backed by cloud-native microservices in a multi-tenant architecture "gives it the distinct advantage of being version-less and highly elastic at unprecedented cost efficiency." Forrester adds: "[commercetools] gives its customers a commerce platform for building visionary commerce experiences at a fraction of the cost and time it would take to build in-house."
Founded to solve the issue of traditional commerce platforms being too rigid, complex and challenging to update at the speeds needed today, commercetools delivers the future of commerce for some of the world's most sophisticated enterprises. The company's pioneering headless architecture and suite of APIs give enterprises full control over their brands and customer experiences with significantly greater agility and speed – enabling the rollout of new commerce functionality in weeks versus months.
"We were talking to large enterprises who were being held back from evolving their commerce experiences with customer needs because of rigid software platforms, and we wanted to change that," said Dirk Hoerig, co-founder and CEO, commercetools. "Companies don't want inflexible solutions anymore that don't adapt to the customer journey. We give them something that lets them combine unique customer experiences with the most modern commerce in the fastest way possible."
"The Audi Commerce Platform has been built with three core values in its DNA: Speed, Adaptiveness and Effectiveness. With commercetools as the backbone for our platform, we were able to build a scalable, global commerce infrastructure aligned with our values. As a result, we can now leverage new e-commerce business models at Audi in only a few weeks," said Henning Henningsen, Chief Product Owner, Audi Commerce Platform.
To be ready for commercetools, enterprises need to have a certain level of what Forrester calls "digital maturity." Digitally-advanced organizations tend to have incorporated use of microservices and modern ways of working and are using public cloud. To determine if your enterprise has reached the ideal state of digital maturity to leverage commercetools, view our recent article on this topic.
Download a complimentary copy of the report here.
About commercetools
commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.
commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.
More information at commercetools.com.
