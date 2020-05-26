MUNICH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the next-generation commerce software company, has been named a "Strong Performer" in B2B commerce in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Suites, Q2 2020 report. commercetools was ranked as a "Strong Performer," receiving top 5/5 scores in the promotions, platform architecture, product vision and roadmap, and delivery model criteria.
Forrester describes commercetools as "new-school commerce tech" for the "digitally mature," saying that the company's set up of developer-friendly APIs backed by cloud-native microservices in a multi-tenant architecture "gives it the distinct advantage of being version-less and highly elastic at unprecedented cost efficiency." Forrester adds: "[commercetools] gives its customers a commerce platform for building visionary commerce experiences at a fraction of the cost and time it would take to build in-house."
commercetools' B2B offering is built to address the complexities of B2B commerce such as moving complex and highly varied product catalogs online and tailoring the experience to different customer groups who may have different negotiated contract terms. Understanding that many B2B migrations are complex, commercetools helps B2B enterprises tap into the future of commerce and get more modernized commerce experiences in a phased approach.
commercetools' pioneering headless architecture and suite of APIs give enterprises full control over their brands and customer experiences with significantly greater agility and without the rigid restraints of traditional commerce platforms.
"In B2B commerce there is no one-size-fits-all approach, it's essential to get the experience right for B2B buyers, who expect more, spend less and less time with a sales rep and more time online researching products and services," said Dirk Hoerig, co-founder and CEO, commercetools. "With our software, we give B2B enterprises a competitive advantage by helping them manage channel and process complexity and increasing agility and flexibility to capture today's digital B2B buyer."
"The API-first nature of commercetools' eCommerce microservices platform is helping GrandVision build a best-in-class, modular, cloud-native global omnichannel commerce proposition that can be scaled to 30 retail banners and 44 countries over the coming years," said Kunal Mukherjee-Chakraborty, Group VP & Chief Digital Officer at GrandVision.
To be ready for commercetools, enterprises need to have a certain level of what Forrester calls "digital maturity." Digitally-advanced organizations tend to have incorporated use of microservices and modern ways of working and are using public cloud. To determine if your enterprise has reached the ideal state of digital maturity to leverage commercetools, view our recent article on this topic.
About commercetools
commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.
commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.
More information at commercetools.com.
