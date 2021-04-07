PORTLAND, Maine, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of the annual Commercial UAV Expo Americas, the leading commercial drone trade show and conference in North America, have announced an impressive list of more than 225 supporters from six continents for the 2021 event, which will take place September 7-9, 2021 at The Mirage Las Vegas, Las Vegas NV.
Hundreds of associations and media companies have already signed on as supporters of Commercial UAV Expo Americas 2021. "Industry leaders have clearly cast their votes for Commercial UAV Expo Americas in 2021," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "225+ media and association supporters have signed on as Supporting Partners for this year's event, as Commercial UAV Expo Americas has firmly established itself as the leading event to bring the industry safely back together and serve professionals integrating and operating commercial UAS."
Current supporters of the 2021 event, including trade media, portals, associations, user groups, government entities, and non-profits, are as follows:
PUBLICATIONS
Aerospace & Defense Review
Africa Surveyors
American Journal Of Transportation
American Surveyor
ARB Climber
Armor & Mobility
Asia Pacific Fire
Aviation Business ME
Aviation Update
BIGNieuws
Canadian Mining Journal
China Public Security Journal
CIO Applications
CIO Review
Civil Engineering Surveyor
CODE
Commercial Drone Professional
Construction Equipment
COTS Journal
Crisis Response Journal
Diversity In STEAM
Drones Monthly
Drones World Magazine
GEO Informatics
GeoConnexion
Geomatics World
Geospatial World
GIM International
Global Security Magazine
GPS World
Gulf Fire
Hydro International
Inspectioneering
International Fire Protection
International Firefighter
LIDAR Magazine
Mining Engineering
Naval Power
Police Aviation News
Roads and Bridges
RTC Magazine
Security & Border Protection
Stormwater Solutions
Technical Rescue
Tower Times
Traffic & Transit
TwinGeo
UASMagazine
UK Fire
Unmanned Magazine
Unmanned Systems Technology
Urban Transport Infrastructure Journal
US Veterans Magazine
Videomaker
Wilderness SAR
Wireless Dealer
World Airnews
xyHt
PORTALS
Agritech Tomorrow
AEC Café
Aerospace Technology
Agfunder
Airborne Response
Airplane Geeks
AP Planner
Autonomy Paris
BigDataVendors
ChiefIT
Clocate
Commercial UAV News
ConstructionLinks
CrowdReviews
Demunseed Channel
DevTownStation
Drastic News
Drone Radio Show
Drone TV
DroneGuru
DroneIndustryWire
DroneJudge
DroneLife
DroneNodes
DronePilotsNL
DroneReviewsandNews
DronesBuy
Dronewatch.EU
Dronewatch.NL
Dronin' On
Electronics Valley
Energy Central
EnergyDaily
Geo4Construction
Geofumadas
Geowawesomeness
GIS Café
GIS Resources
Global Fire Events
GoGeomatics
Govevents
GPSDaily
Hollywood Drones
Inflight USA
InsideTowers
LidarSurvey
Lidar News
MyDearDrone
MySecurityMedia
NBN Media
OilGasDaily
Quadcopter Addiction
Queue
RigZone
RoboDaily
Robotics Tomorrow
Royse AgTech Innovation Network
SeedDaily
Sensorland
SolarDaily
SpaceDaily
SPAR 3D News
Spatial Times
Spatialsource
Startupedia
STEM Education Entrepreneurship
Sundance Media Group
Surveying Group
TechEvents.Online
TerraDaily
UAS Sidekick
UASWeekly
UAV Coach
UAV Digest
Unmanned Airspace
Urban Air Mobility News
Urban Mobility Daily
Urban Transport News
WindDaily
Women In Tech Review
World Construction Today
ANALYSTS
ABI Research
BIS Research
Drone Analyst
Drone Business Center
Drone Industry Insights
Frost & Sullivan
Geospatial Media
GRADD
HAPTIC R & D Consulting
Indian Institute Of Drones
Juan Plaza Consulting
Mind Commerce
P3 Tech Consulting
Roswell Flight Test Crew
ASSOCIATIONS & USER GROUPS
AI Coding Meetup
AIRT
APANT
APD
ARPAS-UK
Canada 5G Council
Chartered ICES
Coalition Of UAS Professionals
Commercial Drone Alliance
CWTA
Deep Learning Meetup
Drone Federation Of India
DroneCode
DroneMasters
Droneresponders
Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association
Google Developers East Bay
GUTMA
IPv6 Forum
JUIDA
NATE
NVBAA
Open Geo Consortium
Shenzhen UAV Association
Silicon Valley Forum
STACouncil
SWARM-SAR Drones
UAVA
UAVAI
WITI
WITI Las Vegas
Women Who Code
Women Who Drone
World Geospatial Industry Council
World UAV Federation
COOPERATING EVENTS
Airwards
Amsterdam Drone Week
Autonomy Digital
Dronemasters Global Meetup
Expodronica
GeoIgnite Canada
Geospatial World Forum
Japan Drone
Shenzhen UAV Show
Silicon Valley AgTech
Silicon Valley Women Tech Festival
STAC
WITI Summit
The 2019 edition of Commercial UAV Expo Americas drew in 3,100 attendees, 200+ exhibitors, and 200+ presenters from over 50 countries. The full list of supporters and attendees who took part in the event can be found here. Special features of the 2021 event include live outdoor drone demonstrations and the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit with two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems. New this year, the UAM Summit, organized by Amsterdam Drone Week, will be a platform for knowledge-sharing and where key players co-create and cooperate to create urban air mobility solutions together.
Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events and more will be available soon. Registration for the 2021 event will open in June – stay in the know.
About Commercial UAV Expo Americas
Commercial UAV Expo Americas, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 7-9, 2021 at The Mirage in Las Vegas. The next edition of its European sister event will take place December 7-9, 2021 at the RAI Amsterdam as part of Amsterdam Drone Week. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com and http://www.expouav.com/europe.
Commercial UAV Expo Americas is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV Expo Europe; Commercial UAV News; Geo Week comprised of the International Lidar Mapping Forum, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference; Geo Week ENewsletter, SPAR 3D ENewsletter, AEC Next ENewsletter. For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo, visit Exhibiting Information or contact Katherine Dow, Sales Manager, at kdow@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5497. For attending information, visit http://www.expouav.com or email info@expouav.com.
Questions?
Carl Berndtson
Global Partnerships
Lora Burns
UAV Expo Americas Marketing Manager
Media Contact
Lora Burns, Diversified Communications, 207.842.5522, LBurns@divcom.com
SOURCE Commercial UAV Expo Americas