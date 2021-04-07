PORTLAND, Maine, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of the annual Commercial UAV Expo Americas, the leading commercial drone trade show and conference in North America, have announced an impressive list of more than 225 supporters from six continents for the 2021 event, which will take place September 7-9, 2021 at The Mirage Las Vegas, Las Vegas NV.

Hundreds of associations and media companies have already signed on as supporters of Commercial UAV Expo Americas 2021. "Industry leaders have clearly cast their votes for Commercial UAV Expo Americas in 2021," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "225+ media and association supporters have signed on as Supporting Partners for this year's event, as Commercial UAV Expo Americas has firmly established itself as the leading event to bring the industry safely back together and serve professionals integrating and operating commercial UAS."

Current supporters of the 2021 event, including trade media, portals, associations, user groups, government entities, and non-profits, are as follows:

The 2019 edition of Commercial UAV Expo Americas drew in 3,100 attendees, 200+ exhibitors, and 200+ presenters from over 50 countries. The full list of supporters and attendees who took part in the event can be found here. Special features of the 2021 event include live outdoor drone demonstrations and the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit with two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems. New this year, the UAM Summit, organized by Amsterdam Drone Week, will be a platform for knowledge-sharing and where key players co-create and cooperate to create urban air mobility solutions together.

Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events and more will be available soon. Registration for the 2021 event will open in June – stay in the know.

About Commercial UAV Expo Americas

Commercial UAV Expo Americas, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 7-9, 2021 at The Mirage in Las Vegas. The next edition of its European sister event will take place December 7-9, 2021 at the RAI Amsterdam as part of Amsterdam Drone Week. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com and http://www.expouav.com/europe.

Commercial UAV Expo Americas is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV Expo Europe; Commercial UAV News; Geo Week comprised of the International Lidar Mapping Forum, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference; Geo Week ENewsletter, SPAR 3D ENewsletter, AEC Next ENewsletter. For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo, visit Exhibiting Information or contact Katherine Dow, Sales Manager, at kdow@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5497. For attending information, visit http://www.expouav.com or email info@expouav.com.

