PORTLAND, Maine, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of the annual Commercial UAV Expo, the world's leading commercial drone trade show and conference, have announced an impressive list of more than 250 supporters from 6 continents for the 2022 event, which will take place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV.
"Leading industry organizations from around the globe, including associations and media companies, have signed on to support Commercial UAV Expo, recognizing it as the leading international event in the commercial drone space," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "We are thrilled to have far-reaching global support." Commercial UAV Expo will also soon be announcing exhibitors who have already signed up and confirmed booths on the show floor.
Current 2022 supporters include but are not limited to trade media, portals, associations, user groups, government entities and cooperating events as follows:
The 2021 edition of Commercial UAV Expo drew 1,955 verified professionals out of 2,745 total registrants and 130 exhibitors, representing over 71 countries. The full list of supporters and attendees who took part in the event can be found here. Special features of the 2022 event will include live outdoor drone demonstrations and the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit with two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems.
Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events and more will be available soon. Registration for the 2022 event will open in May – stay in the know.
About Commercial UAV Expo
Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/.
Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, comprised of the International Lidar Mapping Forum, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference; Geo Week Newsletter, SPAR 3D Newsletter, AEC Next Newsletter.
For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo, visit Exhibiting Information or contact Katherine Dow, Sales Manager, at kdow@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5497. For attending information, visit https://www.expouav.com/ or email info@expouav.com.
