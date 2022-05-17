Ocean Tomo Transactions announces the auction of commercialized, revenue-generating 3D stereoscopic vision technology.
CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions announces the auction of commercialized, revenue-generating 3D stereoscopic vision technology, available as lot 157, on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ market. The patented system allows users to measure infinite XYZ coordinates on photographic images with greater accuracy and speed than current laser to CAD measurement technology. The data can be re-examined at any point in the future. In addition, the 3D stereoscopic vision technology in lot 157 allows a user to capture stereo images of objects at remote locations. The system is more portable and cost-effective than conventional laser to CAD measuring systems.
Lot 157 includes sixteen patents with protection in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and many non-patent intellectual property assets, including:
- Software source code and algorithms used in measuring stereoscopic images (SIPs)
- Detailed written, photographic, and video manufacturing instructions to build Stereoscopic Image Pair (SIP) device
- Files used for building 3D printed plastics and aluminum structures for the Stereoscopic Image Pair (SIP) device
- Predesigned fiducials for calibrations
- Data captured from collision repair shops through online subscriptions
- Jig and Calibration Procedures
- Subscriptions for online software access with current customers (a Subscriptions value of $215,000 USD per annum, subject to variability)
- Component parts inventory associated with building Stereoscopic Image Pair device (approximately $200,000 USD, subject to variability)
- Copyrights, trademarks, technical articles, and videos
- 20 days at 8 hours per day of knowledge transfer from manufacturing supervisor
The commercialized technology in this portfolio is superior to current laser to CAD scanning technology. It reduces processing time and errors while expanding beyond two-dimension view to create "digital twins," allowing for complete side-by-side comparative analysis of two objects in three dimensions.
The 3D stereoscopic vision technology application is broad and not limited to a specific industry. Current applications are used in the automotive repair and insurance industries, especially assuring Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor positioning.
The technology will be attractive across many industries, including automotive OEMs and their retail dealer vehicle service networks, independent automotive service and collision repair companies, and others seeking a market-ready, revenue-generating technology portfolio.
To request bidder credentials or to receive further information on this portfolio available on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Layna Guo at lguo@oceantomo.com or +1 312 327 8179.
About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open on-line platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.
About Ocean Tomo
Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo provides Financial Expert, Management Consulting, and Advisory services related to intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets; corporate accounting investigations; regulatory and reporting obligations; solvency and restructuring; and contractual or competition disputes.
Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; accounting investigations and financial forensics; technology and intangible asset valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; mergers and acquisitions; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage. Subsidiaries of Ocean Tomo include Ocean Tomo Investments Group, LLC, a registered broker-dealer.
Ocean Tomo is a part of J.S. Held. With more than 100 offices globally, J.S. Held is a global consultancy providing technical, scientific, and financial expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of products, data, and services that enable clients across industries to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.
