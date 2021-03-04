MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The IARFC Mission fosters and enhances the growth of the Association for the benefit of the members and the clients they serve by providing a continuing source of information, education and networking.
The criteria for the Ambassador Award are:
- IARFC member for more than 1 year
- Current "Ethics Approved" status or in good standing
- Successfully supported the goals of the Association and has served with extraordinary efforts of time, service and dedication
The recipients so designated for 2021 are:
- Grace de Vera Escobar RFC®, IARFC Philippines Chapter Executive Vice President
- Maria Arlene M. Baguyo, RFC®, IARFC Philippines Chapter Treasurer
- Joseph Adrian Daez, RFC®, Manulife Philippines
All three represent a leadership presence in the International Chapter as together they have charted the course of the IARFC in their country. According to IARFC Philippines Board President Gamalielh "Boyet" Benavides, "The awards for Grace, Arlene, and Ryan are a fitting recognition for their commitment and efforts in reviving and expanding IARFC in the Philippines. I am sure this recognition will continue to fire their zeal and enthusiasm for the RFC cause."
"Ambassadors who give freely of their time and talents are indicative of individuals who are passionate about their life's calling," stated IARFC Trustee Chair and CEO, H. Stephen Bailey, Ph.D., MRFC®. "Just as they serve their clients in promoting their financial future, they collectively inspire others to become members and adhere to the Association's Code of Ethic."
"Our Ambassadors will be a source of inspiration for other RFCs, active and inactive, to participate in our activities – further strengthening the local and global Association," continued Boyet. "As Philippines Chapter Board President, I thank them for their service to the IARFC's Mission."
For more information on the Ambassador Awards and our 2021 recipients, visit the IARFC website. Virtual presentations are scheduled on April 8 during IARFC "April Awards" month.
