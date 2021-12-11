HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommLab India, the leading provider of rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training, celebrated its annual thanksgiving by feeding 21,000 poor and needy people in the twin cities of Hyderabad & Secunderabad, India. The event – #HungerMission2021 – could reach three times the number of people as compared to the previous year.
The event was spread over two days – December 02 and 03 – in which the CommLab India family prepared and distributed Hyderabadi-style Chicken Biryani and buttermilk packets to people in slums (10,125), orphanages (4090), old-age homes, refugee camps, shelters for the homeless, and government-run hospitals (2750). This time, CommLab India partnered with social activists to reach more people.
Much before dawn on December 02 (Day 1), CommLab India's in-house chefs marinated the chicken (in the special yummy spice and curd mixture) and cooked the rice, ensuring piping hot Biryani was ready for the Packing team. The Packing team arrived at 8:00 am (to the mouth-watering aroma of the Biryani) and started work, packing the biryani and sealing the packets. It was a marathon and a seamless integration of 3 teams – the team transporting cooked Biryani vessels from the cooking area to the packing centre, the Packing and Sealing team, and the Distribution team.
The second day was a repeat performance of the first, the only difference being in the number of meals shared – 11,000 on Day 1 and 10,000 on Day 2.
Precision was key in this mammoth operation, and everything went on smoothly much like an assembly line, thanks to the meticulous advance planning by CommLab India's managers. Role clarity with clear delineation of roles and responsibilities, and user-friendly facilities ensured the team achieved its goal of filling stomachs and spreading smiles.
In addition to the usual safety equipment, in view of the huge target, trolleys to transport the biryani vessels to the packing area and automatic sealing machines (to seal the packets) and were procured this time. A DJ console added to the celebratory vibe and helped liven up spirits. The exercise not only helped feed the needy but also gave employees an opportunity to work with each other across teams and experience the true spirit of collaboration. It was gratifying to see the common purpose realized in the smiles and faces of our less fortunate brethren.
CommLab India had two main reasons to celebrate Thanksgiving and end this year on a great note – completing 21 successful years in the eLearning domain and being ranked FIRST among the top providers of blended learning services.
Could anyone ask for more?
This is what Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO & Co-Founder, CommLab India, had to say on the successful completion of the Thanksgiving event – "Teamwork and planning were the key to our success. It looked like we had set a seemingly impossible task for ourselves, but discipline, teamwork, and communication helped us scale new heights impeccably. We learned that big dreams do come true – when they go hand in hand with planning. This is a lesson we will take forward to the next year – domain specialist teams and open communication. Here's wishing everyone a happy, safe new year!"
