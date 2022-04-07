Students applying to college in 2022-2023 will soon have access to over 50 additional colleges and universities through the Common App online application system.
ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Students applying to college in 2022-2023 will soon have access to over 50 additional colleges and universities through the Common App online application system. Used by more than three million applicants, teachers, and counselors every year, the Common App platform streamlines the college application process, providing resources and guidance to make college more accessible for students around the world.
More than 20 of the new 50+ members to Common App are Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs). In 2021, Common App launched an initiative to increase member representation of Minority-Serving Institutions. Under this program, MSI membership has grown significantly, with the highest number of MSIs joining between 2021-2022. As universities aim to increase on-campus diversity, Common App's MSI Program aims to help connect MSIs with well-qualified candidates who are historically underserved.
Common App members who are MSIs have seen a nearly 7% increase in applications from underrepresented groups in the last eight years. The growth in underrepresented students using Common App has provided many MSIs the opportunity to expand the visible reach of their institutions on a national and international level. As stated by Charles E. Singley III, Director of Admissions and Recruitment Coordinator at Paine College, an HBCU located in Augusta, GA, "Common App is an excellent national platform to reach prospective students and we look forward to working with them."
"We are so excited to welcome these new 50 members to Common App for the 2022-2023 application season, especially our over 20 Minority Serving Institutions. Key to our mission at Common App is lowering the logistical and systemic barriers to college access," said Jenny Rickard, President & CEO of Common App. "Students and colleges will both benefit from a larger, more diverse, and more inclusive Common App."
Dr. Damon Wade, the Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management at North Carolina Central University (NCCU), an HBCU located in Durham, NC agrees that joining Common App will "help simplify the college application process for students, parents, and counselors and to offer them additional tools such as a mobile app, financial aid and scholarship information." Dr. Wade adds that joining Common App "... will provide an opportunity for students to access North Carolina Central University more efficiently and with a user-friendly platform."
Along with simplifying the college application, Common App has implemented new measures to help reduce obstacles students may face while applying to college. "Ball State University is excited to partner with the Common App to provide prospective students an additional pathway to apply beginning Fall 2023. The Common App removes potential barriers and provides another avenue for students interested in applying for admission to Ball State. The journey to finding the perfect college fit is different for everyone. Utilizing the Common App will make that journey easier to navigate," said Chris Munchel, Associate Vice President of Enrollment Planning and Management at Ball State University located in Muncie, Indiana.
In addition to providing a single, online application and 24/7/365 support for all students applying to member colleges and universities, Common App connects applicants to a mobile app, financial aid and scholarship information, online portfolios, and a vast library of counselor resources available in English and Spanish.
In January 2019, the Common App united with Reach Higher, the college access and success campaign started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House. Its core programming, including Better Make Room, UpNext, College Signing Day, Beating the Odds, school counselor support, and current grants continues as part of the Common App's work with its member institutions, school counselors, and students.
New Members of Common App for 2022-2023 Application Season*
Mid-Atlantic
Fitchburg State University (MA)
Goldey-Beacom College (DE)
Metropolitan College of New York (NY)
Nyack College (NY)
Thomas Edison State University (NJ)
Mid-West
Aurora University (IL)
Ball State University (IN)
Cleveland Institute of Art (OH)
Indiana University-Northwest (IN)
Marian University (IN)
Michigan Technological University (MI)
Park University (MO)
Saint Augustine College (IL)
University of Wisconsin - River Falls (WI)
South
Abilene Christian University (TX)
Brevard College (NC)
Citadel Military College of South Carolina (SC)
Clinton College (SC)
Elizabeth City State University (NC)
Ferrum College (VA)
Florida International University (FL)
Greensboro College (NC)
Hardin-Simmons University (TX)
Jackson State University (MS)
Kennesaw State University (GA)
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KY)
Limestone University (SC)
McMurry University (TX)
Methodist University (NC)
Miami-Dade College (FL)
Montreat College (NC)
North American University (TX)
North Carolina Central University (NC)
Paine College (GA)
Regent University (VA)
Shaw University (NC)
Shenandoah University (VA)
Simmons College of Kentucky (KY)
Stephen F Austin State University (TX)
Tarleton State University (TX)
Texas A&M University (TX)
The University of Texas at Austin (TX)
University of North Carolina at Pembroke (NC)
West
Central Washington University (WA)
Eastern Oregon University (OR)
Mount Marty University (SD)
Northwest University (WA)
University of Washington - Bothell Campus (WA)
University of Washington - Tacoma Campus (WA)
Western Washington University (WA)
International
Edinburgh Napier University
-Full class will be announced at the launch of the 2022-2023 application season on August 1.
**Italicized members indicate MSI status.
