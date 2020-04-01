TUSTIN, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Areas is providing preconfigured, industry specific COVID-19 inspection checklists, based on the latest CDC and OSHA guidelines, at no charge to help commercial real estate and multifamily property owners, operators, property and facility managers execute their response to the pandemic and document portfolio-wide progress in those efforts.
"At Common Areas, we are deeply concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and the overall impact and disruption it is causing," says Casey Rue, CEO and Founder of Common Areas. "It is disturbing to see the speed at which the new virus is spreading and the related hysteria it is causing around the world. We are determined to be part of the solution, to join in the fight to turn the tide."
In addition to the guidelines and checklists, Common Areas' cloud-based operations application includes tools to streamline location management, work order management, and reporting capabilities to provide a clear, real-time picture to ensure all steps are being taken to protect the public and company employees across all locations. Common Areas is offering new clients a free 3-month subscription, that includes up to five (5) users and is waiving the setup fee for preconfigured COVID-19 accounts. In total this represents a $6,075 value.
For more information, click here or email us at clientservices@commonareas.com.
Improving productivity for businesses and their teams is at the heart of Common Areas operating philosophy.
"Now more than ever, we need to take meaningful productive steps to mitigate additional damages to our public health, continuity of our businesses and our global economy," adds Rue. "We need to take control of our individual and collective responses to these events in order to improve our outcome."
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has urged business owners to share information and best practices with each other. This is true in retail stores, office or work environments, as well as any publicly occupied areas. In almost all of these situations, property and facility managers need to do their best to put solutions in place to keep business afloat and avoid any major disasters, liabilities or PR nightmares.
According to Rue, Common Areas is looking to do its part by sharing what it knows and providing access to tools and systems that make it easier to manage operations during this time period.
"We care about the safety and productivity of businesses, and we want to help," he concludes. "It is critical that we all do everything we can to "flatten the curve" of spread and reduce the impact in our communities."
In response to the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have released recommendations on guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting and best practices to prevent the spread of the Corona virus.
For more information, click here or email us at clientservices@commonareas.com.
About Common Areas
Common Areas is a collaborative operations platform that connects the people, places and processes of everyone involved with properties and facilities to create unparalleled levels of productivity and efficiency. The platform offers a comprehensive, a la carte menu of services and features that can be configured to meet the specific requirements of any ownership, management and/or services organization. Some of the features include collaborative workflow automation, configurable web forms, custom reporting, GPS work orders, and dynamic dashboards—which are all accessible via desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Common Areas also offers Business Process 360 to assess an organization's specific needs, make informed recommendations and deliver tailored solutions. For more information to learn how Common Areas can help you create clarity & collaboration in your operations, visit www.commonareas.com or email clientservices@commonareas.com.
Contact:
Michael Millar, Open Slate Communications
847-863-1037 mjmillar@openslatecommunications.com
www.openslatecommunications.com