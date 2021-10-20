CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation's largest health systems, today announces positive results of its work with Vital, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software improving patient experience and follow-up visit loyalty in hospital emergency departments (ED) and inpatient stays.
A year-long successful pilot in Arizona helped improve patient satisfaction and experience, and delivered improvements in care coordination in emergency departments across the region. Over the course of 7 months 6,675, or 8.5% of Vital users, were able to book appointments for necessary follow up care. As a result, CommonSpirit is working to implement Vital at several hospitals across Arizona, Nevada, California and Iowa, with further rollouts planned for 2022 and beyond.
"After the results we saw at our hospitals in Arizona, we're eager to bring the same improvements to our patients and staff in other parts of the country," said Christine Brocato, System Vice President of Strategic Innovation at CommonSpirit Health. "Our staff are pleased because of fewer questions being fielded at the front desk, and our patients have really appreciated the ability to understand what will be happening to them at each step of their emergency department visit."
How It Works:
Vital's digital tool, ERAdvisor, helps keep patients informed and in control of their visit by providing real-time content and text message updates to patients and their families through their smartphone. The application includes the latest information on wait times, next steps, progress on labs and imaging, information about care teams, and is tailored for each patient's journey and language. Patients can share information about their visit securely with family members with the push of a button, so they can keep updated from wherever they are.
"In a world where we're accustomed to turn-by-turn updates on grocery and takeout orders, we should be able to deliver that same kind of innovative, consumer-friendly software where it matters most: the emergency room," said Vital co-founder and CEO Aaron Patzer. "Vital is like Google Maps for the emergency department. It makes it easier to navigate some of the most difficult and uncertain moments that people will face in their lifetimes."
Proven Impact: AI-Driven Tech Adds Human Touch to Care
Vital provides an experience that benefits patients, clinicians and hospitals:
- It eases stress and opens communications: Since launching, over 50,000 patients have shared their status with more than 100,000 loved ones and caregivers; at CommonSpirit more than 15,000 patients have shared with over 40,000 loved ones.
- Strong Utilization: 50% of all patients who arrive in the ED with a cell phone use the solution, and 25% of those patients continue to use ERAdvisor to access their patient portal and online scheduling resources.
- Satisfaction Results: CommonSpirit measured the results of ERAdvisor throughout the pilot. It launched in April of 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. Six months later, the "likelihood to recommend" score on the HCAHPS survey moved from 30 to 98. A year into the program, CommonSpirit continued to see positive results in Arizona. Its "informed about delays" score improved by 250% year over year. The "Would Recommend" score improved about 150%, and we also were able to move the needle on "Kept Family and Friends Informed."
- Care Coordination: By directing patients to an easy-to-use post-discharge scheduling process for ED patients, over the course of 7 months 6,675, or 8.5% of Vital users, were able to book appointments for necessary follow up care.
About Vital
Vital is a modern software for hospital emergency departments that makes it easier to coordinate care and prioritize patients. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), Vital engages patients in their emergency department and inpatient visit, improving patient satisfaction, keeping patients in-network, and generating millions in additional revenue. . Founded by Mint.com creator Aaron Patzer (@apatzer), and Emory Emergency Physician Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is HIPAA-compliant, and a cloud-based software that sits on top of any existing electronic health record system (EHR): Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and more. The company's investors include Transformation Capital, First Round Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), Bragiel Brothers, Meridian Street Capital, Refactor Capital, Vivek Garipalli, SV Angel, Jay Desai (Founder of PatientPing), Brian Manning, and Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg (Founders of Flatiron Health). For more information please visit vitaler.com or follow us on Twitter (@Vital_EHR).
About CommonSpirit
CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. CommonSpirit is committed to creating healthier communities, delivering exceptional patient care, and ensuring every person has access to quality health care. With a team of approximately 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit Health operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across 21 states. Learn more at http://www.commonspirit.org.
