CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications industry heavy-hitter and media entrepreneur, Michon Ellis, is adding to his growing portfolio of communication and media businesses with the addition of Ellis Media Enterprises, LLC. The new entity is a multi-media and entertainment company with a portfolio of properties ranging from online magazines to original audio and video content.
The first release from Ellis Media Enterprises (EME) is an online magazine titled THE RALLY (www.therallymagaine.com). Created for those who are interested in politics as well as pop culture and what happens what they intersect, the nationally-focused publication provides feature articles and opinion pieces about politics through the lens of pop culture (lifestyle, culture, sports, fashion, tech, travel, etc.) and from multi-cultural as well as multi-generational screens.
"I chose this name for the publication because it appropriately represents our goal of bringing people together to find common ground regarding political and social issues. There is a void in how politics is covered. It lacks humanity," said Michon Ellis, CEO of Ellis Media Enterprises. "Our mission through THE RALLY Magazine is to humanize politics by celebrating all perspectives, constructively encouraging differences and sparking productive dialogue around things that unite us."
According to Ellis, THE RALLY Magazine will work with some of the best writers, thinkers and visual journalists to show a more relatable side of politics.
"We promise to keep our readers at the intersection of politics and pop culture with thought-provoking and entertaining content," added Ellis. "At the end of the day, we want to deliver meaningful content that entertains, informs and empowers our audiences."
Established in 2020, EME's properties include: THE RALLY MAGAZINE, ROOTS, LIFE AND THE HUSTLE speaker series and podcast network CLOUT & CURRENCY.
In addition to adding Ellis Media Enterprises to his growing portfolio of businesses, Ellis is owner of CLOUT, LLC., a Chicago-based firm focused on marketing, public relations and corporate communications. The agency services clients locally and nationally.
Previously, Ellis founded, grew and then sold a successful media production company (Job Search Television Network) and a marketing communications agency (LimeGreen Moroch) that provided omni-channel marketing and communications support to blue-chip clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Beam Suntory and Bacardi.
