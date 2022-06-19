Commsignia, the largest company focused on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies, announced a new tool designed to convert standardized road work zone data into V2X format. This means that road operators and DOTs interested in vehicle communication can now quickly and conveniently generate work zone safety V2X messages using Commsignia Central Data and Device Manager platform.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commsignia, the largest company focused on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies, announced a new tool designed to convert standardized road work zone data into V2X format. This means that road operators and DOTs interested in vehicle communication can now quickly and conveniently generate work zone safety V2X messages using Commsignia Central Data and Device Manager platform.
Data standardization is essential for the digitalization of traffic and road management. The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) has developed the Work Zone Data Exchange (WZDx) Specification to simplify the collaboration of producers and users of road works data through common data standards. WZDx makes sure that consistent, reliable data describing road works are available. DOTs and road operators using WZDx are better prepared to implement digital tools, while Commsignia and similar technology companies can bring their developments to the market.
With the WZDx to V2X conversion, Commsignia Central provides road managers with yet another tool to operate and automate their complex services. Commsignia Central already makes it easy to create and deploy V2X messages to distribute information about traffic events, and the operators get real-time feedback of the transmitted V2X messages. The software provides an overview of the Connected Intelligent Transportation System (C-ITS) infrastructure, including V2X roadside units and smart sensors, and incident reports help maintain a high level of service.
"Keeping track of activities in the field and sharing work zone information is an important goal for road operators. We believe that applications built on V2X technologies offer a unique combination of real-time tracking and preventing work zone road accidents. WZDx and V2X are also a great tool to support the introduction of autonomous vehicles," said Szabolcs Patay, Chief Revenue Officer of Commsignia.
About Commsignia
Commsignia develops and produces equipment and software for cities and highways to help them build new connected, intelligent transport solutions or improve existing infrastructure. Commsignia roadside platform processes and merges information coming from various sensors and cameras for better traffic efficiency and to protect road users including pedestrians and users of micro-mobility services. The Commsignia onboard unit provides vehicles with intelligence and the ability to cooperate, connecting them to each other and the infrastructure.
