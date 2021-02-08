SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commsignia, a leading vehicle-to-everything (V2X) solution provider today announced that its V2X software and security stack is now available to work with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive 4G and 5G Platforms for vehicular and roadside units (RSUs). Leveraging the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™2150 Platform for computational power, the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) system complements C-V2X communications solutions, while delivering 4G, 5G and C-V2X capabilities. The Snapdragon Automotive 4G and 5G Platforms, in conjunction with Snapdragon 2150 Platform, are highly integrated and optimized, allowing for the mass production-ready OnBoard (OBUs) and Roadside Units (RSUs) for long-range communications, while providing C-V2X direct short-range connectivity enabling low latency V2X communication.
With this important milestone, Commsignia provides OEMs and Tier-1 automotive suppliers an up-to-date, highly efficient, production-grade, global C-V2X solution on all Qualcomm® Automotive Wireless Solutions. The state-of-the-art software stack complies with the latest standards and industry requirements, including ASPICE and MISRA C, fulfilling high quality requirements of the automotive industry.
Commsignia's proprietary V2X security stack makes full use of the Snapdragon 2150 Platform's built-in Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) accelerator. Commsignia's approach ensures secure V2X communication, while providing high verification throughput, as well as best-in-class computing performance, saving application processor computing budget, and carmakers can take advantage of working with a single supplier providing all necessary C-V2X software components.
"As one of the first companies to announce a software stack working with the Qualcomm Automotive Wireless Solutions, we are excited to offer our production-ready software on a mature V2X platform designed specifically for vehicles," said Szabi Patay, head of automotive sales at Commsignia. "The high-performance software stack with outstanding security features leads the car industry into the V2X era, preparing the ground for future self-driving and connected vehicles."
The FCC's decision about spectrum usage last November now allows the exchange of information between C-V2X connected vehicles, pedestrians and the infrastructure, even when the participants are not in the line of sight.
C-V2X is a key technology to help safer driving, preventing road accidents, while it's also reducing congestion and harmful emissions by optimizing traffic flows. As roads are getting digitized with C-V2X roadside units, and vehicles are sharing more and more information with each other and the infrastructure, data security is becoming a basic requirement for car manufacturers to ensure safety.
About Commsignia:
Commsignia is the market's most dynamic V2X company thanks to its cutting-edge technology and market ready portfolio. Commsignia specializes in Connected Car / V2X "Safer on the Road" software and hardware products compatible with IEEE 802.11p standards and DSRC and future Cellular V2X (C-V2X) / 5G technologies. Commsignia is helping to build the next generation autonomous car and smart mobility ecosystem that will make driving safer whilst reducing congestion and lowering emissions. Commsignia supplies best-in-class V2X (Car2X) Communication Software, hybrid V2X /ADAS Applications with robust PKI and SCMS security, a V2X SDK as well as OnBoard (OBU) and Roadside Units (RSU) for connected car and Smart City deployments.
