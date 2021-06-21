Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the 2021 Component Shortage in the Communication Industry and Its Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Supply chains in the communications industry faced a near perfect storm in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-China trade war. In the first quarter of 2021, those same factors continue to adversely affect the industry, despite the revenue growth brought by WFH (Work-From-Home) and 5G products. If upstream suppliers component shortage causes suppliers of finished products to be unable to deliver orders, most vendors will have to take on potential operational risk. This report looks into some of the reasons the shortage exists, an overview of the impact on the communications equipment, and examines the component supply and shortage in 2021.

List of Topics

  • Development of component shortage in 2020, touching on key reasons and impact on equipment manufacturers
  • Development of component supply in 2021, touching on key components and the anticipated lead time of key components such as communications ICs, microcontroller ICs, CPU/GPU, panel, and printed circuit boards, memory ICs, power management ICs, and MLCC, and companies affected are also included.
  • Leading chipmakers and brands views on component shortage, including Foxconn, Nokia, Intel, Qualcomm, and Broadcom
  • Possible development of key component shortage in 2021 and beyond

Key Topics Covered:

1. Component Shortage in the Communications Sector in 2020

1.1 The Key Reasons for the Shortage

1.2 The Impact on Communications Equipment Makers

2. Component Supply in 2021

2.1 The Current Supply Status of Key Components

2.2 Shortage Impact on Communications Equipment

3. Analyst's Perspective

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxs5s2

