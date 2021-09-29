DALTON, Ga., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a time when adaptation makes all the difference, two Dalton businesses and organizations are thriving, thanks in part to their ability to rely on the supportive broad-range internet service from GIGLink by OptiLink.
GreenHouse Child Advocacy Center and InventureIT do very different things, but they have two important things in common: devotion to their clients and the need for ultra-high speed internet.
For GreenHouse Executive Director Natima Walker, the need to transition to telehealth options, as well as virtually meet with a number of groups with whom she works, was essential with the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic. GreenHouse is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that works with victims of assault and their family members. With GIGLink's speed up to 10x faster than traditional internet, there is no buffering interruption during crucial meetings or emotional therapy sessions, which allows for clear, real-time communication. Walker and her team of dedicated employees and contractors were able to continue serving those in need of mental health care and related services because of the cohesive, reliable internet service provided by GIGLink.
"It was essential to keep those meetings going, even though we couldn't do it in person." Walker said. "Child abuse and assault do not stop in the middle of a pandemic. Our format changed, but our availability did not."
With the new option of telehealth, GreenHouse saw a 63% increase in client retention, saved staff time, and saw clients' costs decrease as less travel and childcare was necessary. "We have grown at an exponential rate," Walker said. "You go from needing a little to a lot, and GIGLink has been able to keep up with it seamlessly." She noted the ties that OptiLink has to the community and their strong customer service. In a time of great need, GIGLink helped to bridge the gap between those who provide care and those who need it.
InventureIT was the vision of four entrepreneurs whose goal was to improve the tech support and IT options in North Georgia. Their wide range of services demands advanced internet technology, and they paired with GIGLink because it provides the optimum bandwidth and local customer support needed for their team to efficiently handle a wide range of job duties.
InventureIT saw a major shift in quality as soon as it adopted GIGLink, said Director of Business Development Todd Looper. "GIGLink gives us bandwidth and speed we just couldn't get before."
OptiLink takes pride in being a devoted part of its community, and this resonates with Looper. "It's 100% about being local. For us, it's about the relationships," he explained.
Giving customers access to a 10 gigabit fiber connection, GIGLink provides the best in internet speed along with its local support. In addition to its personalized service, OptiLink offers customized telecommunications packages to businesses, making it easy to guarantee that all of their needs will be met.
Like GreenHouse, InventureIT has seen tremendous growth. "Since we've been using GIGLink, we've been able to add a new office and double the number of employees due to our increased efficiency and productivity," Looper said. "It's the cornerstone of our daily operations."
The effectiveness and quality of service provided by GIGLink has produced profound results for both GreenHouse and InventureIT. Having confidence in their internet provider enables them to welcome advancement and honor their commitment to providing the best for their clients.
Learn more about GreenHouse's (https://www.dutil.com/smart-city-case-studies/) and InventureIT's (https://www.dutil.com/smart-city-case-studies-2/) success with GIGLink in case studies on the companies.
