DAYTON, Ohio, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Community College Cyber Summit (3CS) is seeking proposals for breakout sessions for its event Nov. 5-7 in Dayton, Ohio.
3CS is the only national academic conference focused on cybersecurity education at community colleges. Anyone in the cybersecurity field can submit a proposal that follows one or more of the following tracks: evidence-based, instruction, practice, program development or student. The types of breakout sessions include Cybersecurity Skills Development Workshops, which are seven-hour workshops on the first day of the Summit; half-day cybersecurity hackathons; three-hour hands-on labs; two- and one-hour labs; one-hour demos; panel presentations; and papers.
"Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, is one of the premier colleges in the United States", states Dr. Bob Spear, 3CS Chair. "Name another community college that employs a 'chief scientist'! Sinclair's cybersecurity program features cutting-edge technology and innovative teaching. Sinclair also teaches developing technologies that have cybersecurity components, like autonomous vehicles (self-driving cars) and unmanned aerial systems (drones). All of this technology and innovation will be on full display during the 7th Community College Cyber Summit (3CS), which will be hosted by Sinclair November 5-7, 2021. Join us at the nation's only academic conference that focuses on cybersecurity education at community colleges."
Those who submitted a proposal for the 2020 3CS, which was canceled, can be considered for this year. Any new entries should make sure the session has a take-away for participants, who include people new to the cybersecurity field, journeyman professionals and advanced practitioners.
The theme of this year's Summit is "Applying the NICE Framework to Emerging Cyber Technologies." Any proposed sessions should identify the specialty area and associated work roles within the NIST/NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework.
Submissions are due by June 15. For more information or to submit a proposal, visit http://www.my3cs.org/call-for-proposals-2021.
The Community College Cyber Summit (3CS) is organized and produced by the National CyberWatch Center, National Center for Systems Security and Information Assurance (CSSIA), and National Cybersecurity Training and Innovation Center (NCyTE), which are all funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The outcomes of 3CS will leverage community college cybersecurity programs across the nation by introducing the latest technologies, best practices, curricula, products, and more.
