CENTERVILLE, Ohio, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learn about the many opportunities available within the cybersecurity field at the Community College Cyber Summit (3CS) Career Exploration event, Nov. 6, at Sinclair Community College in Centerville, Ohio.
3CS is occurring Nov. 5-7 during this special event, which will help attendees understand the field and learn about career opportunities. Cybersecurity college students or recent graduates are invited to participate to talk with professionals in the field and understand current advancements in the career. Because this is in conjunction with 3CS, participants will have access to conference sessions geared toward students.
"Thank you so much for the opportunity to attend 3CS! I benefited greatly from my time at the summit, and it is no exaggeration to say that my experience there will make a huge difference in my career. There are many reasons for this, not the least of which is the valuable conversations I had. I could not have asked for a more eye-opening experience than the 3CS job fair," said a past Career Fair Exploration attendee.
Regional and national companies as well as government agencies and universities will be in attendance to share their opportunities available for advancement and jobs. Over 400 college faculty and workforce development professionals from across the U.S. will be at 3CS.
Financial support is available for students interested in attending 3CS, which gains entry into the Career Exploration event. Applications for financial support run through Sept. 20. For more information or to register, visit http://www.my3cs.org/career-exploration-2021.
About Community College Cyber Summit:
The Community College Cyber Summit (3CS) is organized and produced by the National CyberWatch Center, National Center for Systems Security and Information Assurance (CSSIA), and National Cybersecurity Training and Innovation Center (NCyTE), which are all funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The outcomes of 3CS will leverage community college cybersecurity programs across the nation by introducing the latest technologies, best practices, curricula, products, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.my3cs.org.
