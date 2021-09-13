SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Henri, the choice community experience software for property management teams and residents, is positioned for growth. The multifamily housing industry as a whole is anticipating delivery of 365,000 units across the US next year, up 5% from 2021.
"As new apartment developments and lease-ups are being introduced to the market, we're excited to help make life easier for management teams and residents alike," said Henri Co-Founder Alana Millstein. "We're noticing a trend in properties looking for modern technologies and ways to truly communicate and engage their residents."
Henri empowers management teams with features like package management, amenity reservations, direct messaging, the creation of custom satisfaction surveys, an in-app news feed, the ability to track property analytics, and more.
"I've been impressed to see what Henri could do for our portfolio in only a few years," said Mark-Taylor President John Carlson. "The social engagement aspect of Henri has enabled our management staff, along with our residents, to build stronger relationships. We are now seeing that pay off through increased lease renewals. When Henri launched its payment processing component, it became a no-brainer against any other online rent payment platform."
Residents enjoy one-of-a-kind features like pet play dates, a marketplace to buy and sell their items, easy online rent payments, direct messaging with residents and management, a community social feed, an event calendar, maintenance request and correspondence, and more.
Henri's in-house payment processing ability eliminates the need for third-party platforms and expedites resident payments, allows for next-day funding, and enhances rapid customer service.
"Our customer success team is available 24/7, which is something that really sets us apart," said Henri Director of Operations Kurt Elder. "Every feature offered in the Henri app is built with the residents and management teams in mind. Regardless of technical know-how, Henri is simple to navigate and built to make life easier."
About Henri:
Henri is the modern community experience software trusted by management teams and residents alike. Through social features such as live chat, pet playdates, community social feed, and marketplace, Henri increases resident retention by making it simpler than ever to connect within a community.
