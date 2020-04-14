SHREVEPORT, La., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PioneerRx Pharmacy Software has provided a solution for community pharmacies to counsel patients on their medications - now from the safety of their own homes. The software provider has partnered with VUCA Health to equip every PioneerRx pharmacy with a virtual counseling capability at no extra cost. This fully-integrated product allows for adherence to COVID-19 guidelines without sacrificing important elements of patient care.
Medication counseling is a vital resource that many patients, particularly those with chronic conditions, receive from their pharmacist. Local independent pharmacies are uniquely positioned to improve patient health outcomes by providing an in-depth level of personalized care through services like this. Due to current safety precautions, pharmacists are in need of a way to continue this service without requiring the patient to be physically present.
The virtual counseling integration, MedsOnCue, is now included in every PioneerRx pharmacy system. The software will automatically link a patient's order with instructional videos that provide a complete overview of their medications. When a patient picks up their prescription, they can easily scan the printed QR code to access their own online video guide explaining proper usage instructions, expected benefits, potential side effects, and other commonly asked questions. This also eliminates waste from printed paper booklets and increases patient engagement by providing the information in an easily digestible format.
PioneerRx pharmacies will now be able to continue providing their distinctive level of care with MedsOnCue in their workflow. The automated process will also save valuable time as pharmacies are adjusting to their new flow of operations. Many stores have shifted their focus to delivery, drive-through, and curbside services in order to limit person-to-person contact. This has resulted in an urgent need for tools and resources that will help make these processes more efficient while navigating unprecedented circumstances due to COVID-19.
"Our pharmacies need us to innovate now more than ever. PioneerRx is listening to the new obstacles that its pharmacies are being faced with every day."
-Jeff Key, PioneerRx President
New software features and updates are continuing to be implemented in response to pharmacies' current needs. A COVID-19 Pharmacy News & Resources page has also been added to the PioneerRx pharmacy software website as a reliable source of pharmacy-specific information that is updated daily.
Independent pharmacies are known for their dedication to building meaningful patient relationships, and they offer a unique level of service that is typically not seen in large chain pharmacies. Especially during this pivotal time, they are proving the immense value that they bring to their communities. PioneerRx is proud to support its pharmacies and equip them with the resources they need to safely and effectively care for their patients during the crisis and beyond.
About PioneerRx: PioneerRx is committed to saving and revitalizing independent pharmacy. With unmatched customer support and continuous updates, PioneerRx Pharmacy Software equips pharmacies to thrive in a clinical, patient-centered future. PioneerRx cares for pharmacies in the same way that pharmacies care for their patients. By implementing suggestions from users and paving the way for leading industry trends, they empower pharmacies for continued success and improved patient outcomes. See why PioneerRx is the most installed independent pharmacy software:
Visit https://www.pioneerrx.com.
About VUCA Health: VUCA Health provides a gateway to patient engagement that serves as an on-demand extension of pharmacists and other healthcare providers. VUCA has built the largest library of medication education videos, available in both English and Spanish, that integrates into websites, mobile apps, and patient portals. To learn more, visit http://www.vucahealth.com.
