LENEXA, Kan., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommunityAmerica Financial Solutions, LLC ("CAFS") announced today their advisors will now have access to Riskalyze, the world's premier risk alignment platform, which mathematically pinpoints how much risk investors want, how much risk they currently have in their portfolios and how much risk they need to take to help reach their goals.
This further reinforces CommunityAmerica's investment in technology to help credit union partners and their advisors better meet the needs of its members. Riskalyze's tool provides in-depth investment data that assists advisors in crafting the right portfolio for its members. This analytic solution helps make the investment planning recommendation more efficient as it will match the client's goals with risk tolerance.
"With our knowledge and understanding of how credit unions approach investments with their members, partnering with Riskalyze allows us to continue to offer advisors best-in-breed technology to help them manage their members' financial and investment plans," stated Mike Haggerty, President of CAFS. "It assists advisors in helping put members in the investments that are right for them based on their risk tolerance. This minimizes the guesswork for both parties and creates a better experience for the member."
Built on a Nobel Prize-winning framework, Riskalyze quantifies the semantics of the financial advice industry, replacing confusing and subjective terms like "moderately conservative" and "moderately aggressive" with the Risk Number®, a number between 1 and 99 that pinpoints a client's comfort zone for downside risk and potential upside gain with a 95% Probability Range. Financial professionals then build an investment portfolio to match the client's Risk Number and chart a more defined path to help achieve the client's goals.
"Successful long-term financial outcomes are built by investors making one good short-term decision at a time, and that only happens when great financial professionals equip them to do so," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "It's so great to see CommunityAmerica using Riskalyze to help their clients understand and react to risk more appropriately, because that's ultimately how amazing financial professionals turn clients into fearless investors."
Riskalyze was twice named one of the world's ten most innovative companies in finance by Fast Company Magazine and has appeared twice on the Forbes FinTech50 list.
About CommunityAmerica Financial Solutions
CommunityAmerica Financial Solutions ("CAFS") is an SEC registered investment advisor, FINRA registered Broker-Dealer and state registered insurance agency offering a breadth of investment and financial planning services to credit union members across the country. As a wholly owned subsidiary of CommunityAmerica Credit Union, we understand the importance of meeting your members' unique needs wherever they are in their financial journey. Our fully digital experience and best-in-class technology platform allows members access to their accounts from anywhere at any time, and ensures the advisor and member have more time to focus on what matters – the path to a financial peace of mind. Additionally, we are the only credit union-owned Broker-Dealer that offers special needs planning for families, further assisting credit unions in their mission of serving all their members' needs. To learn more about CAFS, visit http://www.CreditUnionBD.com.
About Riskalyze
Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit http://www.riskalyze.com.
