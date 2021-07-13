BOULDER, Colo., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commutifi, the standard for commuter scoring and transportation demand management (TDM) data automation, announced today a new product aimed at simplifying compliance with the pending Employer Traffic Reduction Program (ETRP) rule in the Denver Metro Region.
"As a Colorado-based company already focused on reducing emissions through commuter scoring and education, building a Colorado ETRP compliance tool was an easy decision," said Commutifi Co-Founder and CEO, Rich Schmelzer. "We understand the potential impact this may have on many of our fellow employers, so we built a product that simplifies and automates the compliance process for companies AND provides much needed support to local Transportation Management Associations (TMAs) and transit agencies. And it all starts with etrp.co, a web page dedicated to simplifying ETRP for everyone."
At no cost, companies with offices in Colorado can:
- Register their worksites;
- Distribute and manage surveys with a commuter survey connected to all transit options;
- Explore alternative TDM options to meet compliance with their dynamic TDM Calculator.
To simplify the process further, Commutifi is offering a "Compliance Automation" tier that will allow employers to automate submissions for a small fee. CRAQC estimates it will cost $7,200 on average for each employer just to meet all reporting requirements. With Commutifi, you can do it for as little as $250.
"We see this as a great model for similar initiatives around the country," continued Schmelzer. "As climate change moves further into the forefront of the national discussion, programs like Colorado's ETRP are becoming more prevalent."
Commutifi has also been holding discussions with key stakeholders throughout the rule-making process to ensure the tool provides benefits to TMAs, transit agencies, cities, and the State. As such, they are providing their TDM Data Automation platform to any interested public or non-profit agency for free. With this tool, key transportation stakeholders can leverage ETRP data to improve transportation options in the region and support employers in achieving compliance.
"The Denver region's businesses need new tools as they work with their employees to reduce single-occupant car trips, reduce congestion, and improve our air quality," said Michael Hughes, Executive Director of West Corridor TMA. "The Commutifi ETRP platform will not only help employers comply with new state rules, but Commutifi's TDM data tools for agencies can give policymakers the data they need to create a better, more equitable and efficient transportation system in the region."
Commutifi has been working with cities and employers nationwide to improve commutes, including a multi-year project with the City of Boulder. "Commutifi's data platform provides employers with the ability to manage, monitor, and improve employee commute programs and city planners with an opportunity to track progress on mode shift and greenhouse gas emissions goals," said Chris Hagelin, Acting Transportation Planning Manager at the City of Boulder.
For more information on Commutifi's ETRP Compliance product or to learn more about how ETRP will impact your organization, please visit etrp.co.
About Commutifi
Commutifi empowers businesses, cities, TMAs, real estate managers, and individuals to make data-driven commuting decisions that help them solve their stickiest problems. Their patented Commuter Score provides a standardized methodology to compare commutes to identify the best option for each individual according to time, cost, and carbon. Through the complex information they collect about each commuter, transportation managers can easily understand current commuting behavior, plan and model future programs, and track and measure progress. Commutifi customers include the City of Boulder, CDPHE, WeWork, and Fortune 500 Companies. To learn more, visit commutifi.com.
Commutifi was founded by Rich Schmelzer, a serial start-up founder, Techstars alum, and proud father of three based in Boulder, CO. His previous Colorado-based companies have created hundreds of jobs in Colorado, including Jibbitz (acquired by Crocs), SkyConnect, and Worldprints.
