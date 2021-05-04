Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault)

 By Commvault

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter and Fiscal 2021 highlights include:





Fourth quarter



Fiscal 2021

GAAP Results:









Revenues



$191.3 million



$723.5 million

Income (Loss) from Operations (EBIT)



$10.3 million



$(22.3) million

EBIT Margin



5.4%



(3.1)%

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share



$0.13



$(0.66)











Non-GAAP Results:









Income from Operations (EBIT)



$38.8 million



$137.5 million

EBIT Margin



20.3%



19.0%

Diluted Earnings Per Share



$0.59



$2.11

Commvault [NASDAQ: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. 

"We are proud to report Commvault delivered record quarter and full fiscal year revenue coupled with material operating margin expansion," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "Our portfolio and roadmap are strong, our team is focused on execution, and our vision is resonating in the marketplace. While our work is never done, our transformation efforts thus far have been successful and we expect will fuel our continued growth in the new fiscal year."    

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were $191.3 million, an increase of 16% year over year.  Total recurring revenue was $145.6 million, an increase of 24% year over year. For the full fiscal year, total revenues were $723.5 million, an increase of 8% from fiscal year 2020.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the annualized value of all active Commvault recurring revenue streams at the end of the reporting period, was $517.9 million as of March 31, 2021, up 15% from March 31, 2020.

Software and products revenue in the fourth quarter was $89.4 million, an increase of 35% year over year. The year over year increase in software and products revenue was driven by a 39% increase in revenue from larger deals (deals greater than $0.1 million in software and products revenue).

Larger deal revenue represented 69% of our software and products revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2021.  The number of larger deal revenue transactions increased 30% year over year to 198 deals for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $313,000, representing a 7% increase from the prior year quarter.

Software and products revenue for the full fiscal year was $326.8 million, an increase of 19% from fiscal 2020. The year over year increase in software and products revenue was driven by a 26% increase in revenue from larger deals. Larger deal revenue represented 69% of our software and products revenue in fiscal year 2021. The number of larger deal revenue transactions increased 12% from fiscal year 2020 to 673 deals. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $335,000, representing a 13% increase from the prior year.

Services revenue in the quarter was $102.0 million, up 4% year over year. For the full fiscal year, services revenue was $396.6 million, flat from fiscal 2020.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations (EBIT) was $10.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to loss of $2.2 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP EBIT was $38.8 million in the quarter compared to $18.3 million in the prior year.

On a GAAP basis, loss from operations (EBIT) for the full fiscal year was $22.3 million compared to loss of $17.5 million in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT) was $137.5 million in fiscal 2021 compared to $87.5 million in the prior fiscal year.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Commvault reported net income of $6.3 million. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $28.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.

For the full fiscal year, Commvault reported net loss of $31.0 million. Non-GAAP net income for the full fiscal year was $101.1 million, or $2.11 per diluted share.

Operating cash flow totaled $64.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $32.5 million in the prior year quarter. For the full fiscal year, operating cash flow was $124.0 million, compared to $88.5 million for fiscal year 2020. Total cash and short-term investments were $397.2 million as of March 31, 2021 compared to $339.7 million as of March 31, 2020.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Commvault repurchased approximately 943,000 shares of its common stock totaling $62.1 million at an average price of approximately $65.91 per share. During the full fiscal year, Commvault repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of its common stock totaling $95.3 million at an average price of approximately $57.97 per share.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and annualized recurring revenue (ARR). This selected financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided software and products, services and total revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided in Table IV included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin.  These non-GAAP financial measures primarily exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional FICA and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards as well as restructuring costs. In fiscal 2021, Commvault has also excluded certain costs related to key employees of Hedvig and the noncash amortization and impairment of intangible assets from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses. 

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

Amortization and impairment charges of intangible assets are noncash items. Commvault believes the exclusion of these expenses provide for a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature.  Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance.  Lastly, the components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures.  

Commvault's management generally compensates for the limitations described above related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures by providing investors with a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Further, Commvault management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%. 

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Conference Call Information

Commvault will host a conference call today, May 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results. To access this call, dial 844-742-4247 (domestic) or 661-378-9470 (international). The live webcast can be accessed under the "Events" section of Commvault's website. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item IA. Risk Factors" in our annual report in Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarter report in Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2021 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, Be Ready and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Table I



Commvault Systems, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



Year Ended March 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:















Software and products

$

89,355





$

66,408





$

326,843





$

275,308



Services

101,986





98,341





396,629





395,577



Total revenues

191,341





164,749





723,472





670,885



Cost of revenues:















Software and products

6,552





5,144





27,218





28,082



Services

23,059





21,450





82,155





88,996



Total cost of revenues

29,611





26,594





109,373





117,078



Gross margin

161,730





138,155





614,099





553,807



Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

86,661





82,877





331,948





335,785



Research and development

35,577





32,710





133,401





110,020



General and administrative

23,205





21,006





92,214





92,130



Restructuring

3,762





2,397





23,471





21,348



Impairment of intangible assets









40,700







Depreciation and amortization

2,187





5,134





14,628





15,815



Net change in contingent consideration





(3,783)









(3,783)



Total operating expenses

151,392





140,341





636,362





571,315



Income (loss) from operations

10,338





(2,186)





(22,263)





(17,508)



Interest income

269





692





1,028





4,962



Income (loss) before income taxes

10,607





(1,494)





(21,235)





(12,546)



Income tax expense (benefit)

4,346





(10,429)





9,719





(6,901)



Net income (loss)

$

6,261





$

8,935





$

(30,954)





$

(5,645)



Net income (loss) per common share:















Basic

$

0.13





$

0.19





$

(0.66)





$

(0.12)



Diluted

$

0.13





$

0.19





$

(0.66)





$

(0.12)



Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

46,888





46,420





46,652





45,793



Diluted

48,670





46,718





46,652





45,793



 

Table II



Commvault Systems, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







March 31,



March 31,





2021



2020

ASSETS

Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

397,237





$

288,082



Restricted cash







8,000



Short-term investments







43,645



Trade accounts receivable, net



188,126





146,990



Other current assets



22,237





26,969



Total current assets



607,600





513,686













Property and equipment, net



112,779





114,519



Operating lease assets



20,778





15,009



Deferred commissions cost



38,444





31,394



Intangible assets, net







46,350



Goodwill



112,435





112,435



Other assets



12,137





11,683



Total assets



$

904,173





$

845,076













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

374





$

307



Accrued liabilities



112,148





87,051



Current portion of operating lease liabilities



7,469





7,699



Deferred revenue



253,211





233,497



Total current liabilities



373,202





328,554













Deferred revenue, less current portion



119,231





92,723



Deferred tax liabilities, net



761





849



Long-term operating lease liabilities



15,419





8,808



Other liabilities



1,526





2,238













Total stockholders' equity



394,034





411,904



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

904,173





$

845,076



 

Table III



Commvault Systems, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



Year Ended March 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss)

$

6,261





$

8,935





$

(30,954)





$

(5,645)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

2,499





5,447





15,878





17,065



Noncash stock-based compensation

23,261





17,307





84,833





65,888



Noncash change in contingent consideration





(3,783)









(3,783)



Impairment of intangible assets









40,700







Deferred income taxes

(92)





(1,783)





(92)





(1,783)



Amortization of deferred commissions cost

4,571





4,567





18,318





17,717



Impairment of operating lease assets

380





566





1,684





2,761



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable, net

4,348





13,361





(34,622)





26,096



Operating lease assets and liabilities, net

(438)





(714)





(1,157)





(1,226)



Other current assets and Other assets

4,932





(6,832)





11,887





(1,246)



Deferred commissions cost

(8,149)





(4,711)





(24,095)





(16,063)



Accounts payable

(224)





(748)





49





(2,474)



Accrued liabilities

10,176





21





10,660





(1,997)



Deferred revenue

21,021





32





31,740





(6,230)



Other liabilities

(3,838)





791





(874)





(616)



Net cash provided by operating activities

64,708





32,456





123,955





88,464



Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of short-term investments





(10,845)









(43,645)



Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments

10,845





32,188





43,645





130,338



Purchase of property and equipment, net

(2,182)





(1,292)





(8,176)





(3,203)



Business combination, net of cash acquired













(157,495)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

8,663





20,051





35,469





(74,005)



Cash flows from financing activities















Repurchase of common stock

(62,127)





(37,172)





(95,259)





(77,198)



Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans

13,518





6,851





20,521





37,795



Net cash used in financing activities

(48,609)





(30,321)





(74,738)





(39,403)



Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash

(5,094)





(6,129)





16,469





(6,966)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

19,668





16,057





101,155





(31,910)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

377,569





280,025





296,082





327,992



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$

397,237





$

296,082





$

397,237





$

296,082



 

Table IV



Commvault Systems, Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Information

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



Year Ended March 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:















GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

10,338





$

(2,186)





$

(22,263)





$

(17,508)



Noncash stock-based compensation (1)

22,372





17,236





82,086





64,135



FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2)

952





381





2,196





1,571



Restructuring (3)

3,762





2,397





23,471





21,348



Hedvig deferred payments (4)

1,406





1,406





5,624





2,812



Amortization of intangible assets (5)





2,825





5,650





5,650



Impairment of intangible assets (6)









40,700







Net change in contingent consideration (7)





(3,783)









(3,783)



Non-routine shareholder matters (8)













7,628



Acquisition costs (9)













5,639



Non-GAAP income from operations

$

38,830





$

18,276





$

137,464





$

87,492



















GAAP net income (loss)

$

6,261





$

8,935





$

(30,954)





$

(5,645)



Noncash stock-based compensation (1)

22,372





17,236





82,086





64,135



FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2)

952





381





2,196





1,571



Restructuring (3)

3,762





2,397





23,471





21,348



Hedvig deferred payments (4)

1,406





1,406





5,624





2,812



Amortization of intangible assets (5)





2,825





5,650





5,650



Impairment of intangible assets (6)









40,700







Net change in contingent consideration (7)





(3,783)









(3,783)



Non-routine shareholder matters (8)













7,628



Acquisition costs (9)













5,639



Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (10)

(6,210)





(15,550)





(27,674)





(31,863)



Non-GAAP net income

$

28,543





$

13,847





$

101,099





$

67,492



















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

48,670





46,718





47,803





46,440



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.59





$

0.30





$

2.11





$

1.45







Three Months Ended March 31,



Year Ended March 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Subscription software and products revenue

$

53,057





$

26,390





$

191,296





$

112,439



Perpetual software and products revenue

36,298





40,018





135,547





162,869



Total software and products revenue

$

89,355





$

66,408





$

326,843





$

275,308



Subscription as a % of total software and products revenue

59%





40%





59%





41%







Three Months Ended March 31,



Year Ended March 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Subscription software and products revenue

$

53,057





$

26,390





$

191,296





$

112,439



Recurring support and services revenue

92,521





91,214





364,487





364,519



Total recurring revenue

$

145,578





$

117,604





$

555,783





$

476,958



Percentage of total revenues

76%





71%





77%





71%



















Perpetual software and products revenue

$

36,298





$

40,018





$

135,547





$

162,869



Non-recurring services revenue

9,465





7,127





32,142





31,058



Total non-recurring revenue

$

45,763





$

47,145





$

167,689





$

193,927



Percentage of total revenues

24%





29%





23%





29%



















Total Revenue (11)

$

191,341





$

164,749





$

723,472





$

670,885



 





Measures at period ending ($000s)





March 31, 2020



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021

Annualized Recurring Revenue (12)



$

451,667





$

507,242





$

517,948





























 



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Americas

EMEA

APJ

Total

Software and Products Revenue

$

53,505



$

27,441



$

8,409



$

89,355



Customer Support Revenue

52,928



26,591



10,490



90,009



Other Services Revenue

7,326



3,167



1,484



11,977



Total Revenue

$

113,759



$

57,199



$

20,383



$

191,341



 



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



Americas

EMEA

APJ

Total

Software and Products Revenue

$

34,481



$

23,434



$

8,493



$

66,408



Customer Support Revenue

56,776



23,155



10,183



90,114



Other Services Revenue

4,599



2,424



1,204



8,227



Total Revenue

$

95,856



$

49,013



$

19,880



$

164,749



 



Year Ended March 31, 2021



Americas

EMEA

APJ

Total

Software and Products Revenue

$

187,027



$

101,673



$

38,143



$

326,843



Customer Support Revenue

215,831



100,620



41,330



357,781



Other Services Revenue

21,264



12,138



5,446



38,848



Total Revenue

$

424,122



$

214,431



$

84,919



$

723,472













 



Year Ended March 31, 2020



Americas

EMEA

APJ

Total

Software and Products Revenue

$

141,856



$

95,356



$

38,096



$

275,308



Customer Support Revenue

230,226



88,965



40,939



360,130



Other Services Revenue

18,778



10,459



6,210



35,447



Total Revenue

$

390,860



$

194,780



$

85,245



$

670,885













 





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Year Ended March 31, 2021





Sequential



Year Over Year



Year Over Year

Non-GAAP software and products revenue reconciliation













  GAAP software and products revenue



$

89,355





$

89,355





$

326,843



      Adjustment for currency impact



(403)



(3,312)



(6,843)

Non-GAAP software and products revenue on a constant currency basis (13)



$

88,952





$

86,043





$

320,000





















Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Year Ended March 31, 2021





Sequential



Year Over Year



Year Over Year

Non-GAAP services revenue reconciliation













  GAAP services revenue



$

101,986





$

101,986





$

396,629



      Adjustment for currency impact



(957)



(3,744)



(6,628)

Non-GAAP services revenue on a constant currency basis (13)



$

101,029





$

98,242





$

390,001





















Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Year Ended March 31, 2021





Sequential



Year Over Year



Year Over Year

Non-GAAP total revenue reconciliation













  GAAP total revenues



$

191,341





$

191,341





$

723,472



      Adjustment for currency impact



(1,360)



(7,056)



(13,471)

Non-GAAP total revenues on a constant currency basis (13)



$

189,981





$

184,285





$

710,001



 

Footnotes - Adjustments



(1)

Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan.  Those amounts are represented as follows:







Three Months Ended March 31,



Year Ended March 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Cost of services revenue

966





581





3,317





2,604



Sales and marketing

9,671





7,646





35,577





31,779



Research and development

7,101





5,368





24,823





14,594



General and administrative

4,634





3,641





18,369





15,158



Stock-based compensation expense

22,372





17,236





82,086





64,135



 



The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in footnote three.





(2)

Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.





(3)

In recent fiscal years, Commvault initiated restructuring plans to increase efficiency in its sales, marketing and distribution functions as well as reduce costs across all functional areas.  These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions, as well as the closure of offices.  Restructuring includes stock-based compensation related to modifications of awards granted to former employees.  Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these charges will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.





(4)

In connection with the acquisition of Hedvig Inc., certain Hedvig shareholders will receive cash payments for the 30 months following the date of acquisition, subject to their continued employment with Commvault.  While these payments are proportionate to these shareholders' ownership of Hedvig, under GAAP they are accounted for as compensation expense within Research and development expenses over the course of the 30 month service period.  Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these non-routine expenses will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.





(5)

Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.





(6)

In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Commvault recorded an impairment charge of its acquired intangible assets. These non-cash charges are not representative of ongoing costs to the business and are not expected to recur. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.





(7)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration associated with the acquisition of Hedvig.





(8)

During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Commvault incurred costs related to the acquisition of Hedvig, Inc. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.





(9)

During fiscal 2020, Commvault incurred costs related to a non-routine shareholder matter.  The costs are for professional fees related to the settlement agreement with the shareholder and consulting fees incurred with the operational review which was agreed to as part of the settlement. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will better help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.





(10)

The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.





(11)

This table includes the following financial metrics that are derived from Commvault's GAAP recognized revenue:







Subscription software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line include the software and product portion of a) non-cancellable term-based, or subscription, licenses that expire at the end of the contractual term; and b) "pay-as-you-go" utility arrangements based on product usage that are structured with no guaranteed minimums.  These revenues are included in Software and Products Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.







Perpetual software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily associated with revenue from the sale of perpetual software licenses.  These revenues are included in Software and Products Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.







Recurring support and services revenue - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of maintenance and support revenues associated with the sale of both subscription and perpetual software arrangements.  This revenue is included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations. This line also includes revenue from software-as-a-service arrangements.







Non-recurring services revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily revenues associated with Commvault's installation and consultation services.  These revenues are included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.







Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the recurring nature of certain revenue amounts and trends as compared to prior periods. 







Note that nearly all of Commvault's software and product revenue is related to solutions that are run in the customer's environment.  Commvault currently does not have material revenue related to hosted, or software as a solution products.  As a result, as required under ASC 606, substantially all of Commvault's software and product revenue is recognized at a point in time, when it is delivered to the customer, and not ratably over the course of a contractual period.  This is the case for both perpetual software licenses and subscription software licenses. Metallic, Commvault's software-as-a-service offering is recognized over time as services revenue.





(12)

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period.  It includes the following contract types: subscription agreements (including utility), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), managed services, and Metallic.  It excludes any element of the deal arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services.  Contracts will be annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.







ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams versus prior periods. 





(13)

Revenues on a constant currency basis are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from a previous period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the corresponding period of fiscal 2021. The difference between revenue calculated based on these foreign exchange rates and revenues calculated in accordance with GAAP is listed as Adjustment for currency impact in the table above.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-announces-fiscal-2021-fourth-quarter-financial-results-301282269.html

SOURCE Commvault

