TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced two new industry recognitions from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company – a 5-Star rating in CRN's 2020 Partner Program Guide, for the seventh year in a row, and a coveted spot on the first ever 2020 Storage 100 list from the go-to resource for channel news.
The annual Partner Program Guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The Channel Company's research team analyzed each vendor's partner program, scoring the companies based on several factors, including program investments, partner profitability and training, and sales support. Based on that assessment, Commvault's partner program stands among the elite technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support for solution providers.
"With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company's program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel."
Commvault's global partner network consists of key industry alliances with market leaders, solution and service providers, and technology partners, coming together with a shared goal of helping customers store, protect, manage and use their data. Whether using an on-prem, hybrid, or private/public cloud storage model, Commvault teams with its partners to provide complete critical data backup and recovery support.
"We are honored to be recognized by CRN for our contributions to the partner community, helping drive product portfolio innovation, engagement with and across our partner ecosystem and profitable growth" said Mercer Rowe, Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Commvault. "We have spent more than two decades building a strong and dedicated network of global partners to successfully deliver intelligent data management solutions to customers of all sizes around the globe. These prestigious acknowledgements further support the importance of the Commvault Advantage and our joint mission in making customers data ready."
Selected by a panel of respected CRN editors, the Storage 100 list acknowledges leading storage vendors who provide transformative, cutting-edge solutions. It will become an annual reference for solution providers who are seeking out vendors offering superior storage solutions in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, data management and storage components.
Added Skelley, "CRN's Storage 100 list is our newest recognition of the best of the best in storage innovation. These companies are on the forefront of storage technology advancements, delivering state-of-the-art solutions that are built for the future. We acknowledge and congratulate them for their investment in R&D, engineering and innovation. Their efforts enable solution providers to offer the best technology for their customers."
The 2020 Partner Program Guide and 2020 Storage 100 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN.
About Commvault
Commvault believes in data readiness. Commvault helps organizations of all sizes intelligently manage data through solutions that store, protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.
©1999-2020 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.