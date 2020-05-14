TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named eleven of its global leaders to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list.
Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.
From marketing and sales to operations and customer service, each of Commvault's honorees hold positions that play an important role in advancing the company's channel footprint. The 2020 recipients include:
- Heidi Biggar, Director, Worldwide Partner and Sales Enablement
- Sarah Chaseling, Senior Manager, Partner & Alliance Marketing APJ
- Lisa Critchlow, Director, Worldwide Partner Marketing Programs
- Angharad Davies, Director, Channel Marketing EMEA
- Angelina Gambina, Global Channel Sales Lead, Emerging Technologies
- Janet Giesen, Vice President of Operations and Programming, Metallic
- LouLou Healey, Senior Director & Head of Americas Field, Channel and Alliances Marketing
- Shauna Kief, Manager, Worldwide Channel Alliance Operations
- Natalie Mead, Vice President, Customer Success Strategy and Programs
- Shirley Scarborough, Director, Worldwide Channel Program
- Natalie Troia, Worldwide Partner Communications Manager
In addition to the Women of the Channel list, for the second year in a row, Scarborough has also been named to CRN's Power 100, a distinctive honor that spotlights female executives whose insight and influence help drive channel success.
"We are extremely proud that so many members of our team have been recognized for the talent, perseverance, and knowledge that they bring to Commvault's partnerships," said Mercer Rowe, Vice President of the Global Partner Organization, Commvault. "Having a strong channel presence is crucial to our company's success, and something that every member of our team works toward. With the help of these talented individuals, we have been able to continue growing our channel and delivering award-winning data management solutions to companies around the world."
In the selection process for CRN's Women of the Channel list, the outlet's editorial team is tasked with honoring exceptional women for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.
"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."
The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
