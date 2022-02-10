DORR, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VersaDri LLC, the makers of a versatile outdoor gear dryer designed for workers and sports enthusiasts, has added to its product features. Designed for use in cars and trucks, the MobilDri now accommodates a wider variety of clothing, say its makers. "MobilDri is not just a glove dryer; it truly is a marvel in portable drying gloves, footwear and head wear." says Founding Servant Carey Caswell. "And it fits conveniently into the coffee cup holder in your vehicle's console. There's no better compact dryer on the market."
He adds that the dryer's efficient heating element offers safe and superior drying power.
Utilizing the 12-volt accessory port (the cigarette lighter) standard in most vehicles, the MobilDri quietly directs heated or unheated air through gloves, footwear, hats and helmets—drying them quickly and safely, says Caswell.
"And the unit's heating element and patented drying tubes are built to last," he notes.
Besides being cup holder compatible, each MobilDri has a magnetic base and a built-in hang tab to accommodate worksite conditions.
"We designed this product to support your unique need to work those extra hours, hunt or fish to the end of the day, stay with your team on the playing field or take that extra hike in complete comfort. In any season, in any weather and for any purpose—we've got you covered," says Caswell.
You can view the company's complete product catalog online at https://versadri.com.
Media Contact
CAREY CASWELL, VERSADRI, LLC, 1 855-649-1411, hello@versadri.com
SOURCE VERSADRI, LLC