LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CompanyCam, the Lincoln-based photo documentation and communication app for contractors, announced today the close of a $30 million Series B round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Other investors in this round included JMI Equity and WndrCo.
With a growing base of over 100,000 users, this investment comes as CompanyCam celebrates its sixth year in business. CompanyCam will use the funds to accelerate rapid growth, expand product functionality, and build up the in-house and remote teams to meet consumer demand. CompanyCam continues to work on releasing new features, refining the core product, and growing—both its user base and company.
"Simply put, this capital will be fueling CompanyCam's ability to grow aggressively into new markets by doubling down on proven strategies as well as expanding our approach to go-to-market," Founder and CEO of CompanyCam, Luke Hansen said. "It will also allow us to serve our current markets even better with new and enhanced functionality."
"Photo documentation is a critical pain point faced by contractors today and CompanyCam seamlessly addresses this problem with its intuitive technology," said Matt Koran, Vice President at Insight Partners. "The industry-specific and first-hand knowledge of CompanyCam's management stands out within the market and we look forward to partnering with the company as they continue to grow." Matt Koran will join CompanyCam's board.
This Series B investment is paired with another major announcement from CompanyCam —the release of showcases, a new feature that allows users to publish their CompanyCam projects directly to their websites in seconds. The feature helps contractors win business, showing potential customers a gallery they can filter by project type.
"CompanyCam's ability to help contractors capture field data and deliver it in real-time has revolutionized how contractors work," said Brian Hersman, General Partner at JMI Equity. "We are excited to partner with CompanyCam to support their rapid growth."
"As longtime builders and investors in productivity software, we are thrilled to partner with CompanyCam as they bring easy-to-use, digital workflows to the construction industry," said ChenLi Wang, General Partner at WndrCo.
About CompanyCam
Founded in 2015, CompanyCam has revolutionized how contractors work. Users can take unlimited photos, which are stamped by time and location, sent immediately to the cloud, and stored securely. This complete photo software enables contractors in every industry to manage, monitor, and share project progress from anywhere. With over 350 million photos in the cloud and counting, CompanyCam is dedicated to providing contractors with the easiest and most productive photo solution. For more information, visit CompanyCam.com.
About Insight Partners
Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.
About JMI
JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 165 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 110 exits, and raised more than $6 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information, visit jmi.com.
About WndrCo
WndrCo is a technology investment firm which partners with industry-leading founders and companies. The firm was started by Sujay Jaswa (former Head of Business & CFO at Dropbox) and Jeffrey Katzenberg (former CEO of DreamWorks). Please visit wndrco.com for more information.
Media Contact
Casey Wurst, CompanyCam, +1 4022029092, casey.wurst@companycam.com
SOURCE CompanyCam