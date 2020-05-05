Company Adds Second Market in Canada
DALLAS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters, LLC ("Compass" or the "Company") today announced it has purchased land for its first Toronto campus. Compass' customers and prospects view Toronto as a key growth market due to its importance in the Canadian financial and business communities.
Located in Etobicoke, the campus is only 15km from 151 Front Street, Canada's largest carrier hotel. The new campus features diverse fiber routes and is supported by multiple fiber providers. The first building will support 27MW of critical IT load with the first 10MW completed in Q3 of this year.
"This $100 million phase one demonstrates our commitment to Toronto. Our customers see Toronto as an emerging, important hyperscale market," said AJ Byers, President, International of Compass Datacenters. "This project validates our ability to rapidly deliver capacity to meet customer's aggressive timelines today and in the future."
"Toronto is the latest step in our effort to expand in key markets across North America," said Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass Datacenters. "Along with our Montreal facilities, this new campus provides our customers diverse deployment regions in eastern Canada, helping us deliver capacity where and when our customers need it."
About Compass Datacenters
Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily-scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.