DALLAS, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters, LLC ("Compass" or the "Company") announced today its data centers will be built with concrete using CarbonCure technology. Developed by Nova Scotia-based CarbonCure Technologies, the procedure injects re-captured industrial CO2 into the concrete manufacturing process, dramatically reducing the volume of cement required in the mixing of concrete while also permanently removing CO2 from the atmosphere.
"Our data centers use concrete in many areas, from foundations and sidewalks to pre-cast walls and roofing," said Nancy Novak, Compass Chief Innovation Officer. "We estimate using CarbonCure will reduce our CO2 footprint by an average of 1,800 tons per campus. That's the equivalent CO2 sequestered by 2,100 acres of forest or driving a car 4 million miles. Our research and development investments are unique to the data center provider space but continually pay off with a lower-cost, faster-to-build, high-quality product."
"Compass views sustainability from a holistic perspective, including construction and operations. By using CarbonCure technology in our concrete, we minimize our environmental impact without sacrificing quality," said Adil Attlassy, Compass Chief Technology Officer. "Compass is helping the data center industry reduce its environmental impact with a holistic lens, supporting stewardship of our environment from construction through operations."
"Cement is a major component of concrete and its production accounts for 7% of global CO2 generated, making it one of the largest contributors to carbon from the built environment. CarbonCure is pursuing a mission alongside many of the world's leading concrete producers to eliminate 500 megatonnes of CO2 emissions from concrete production annually," said Rob Niven, CarbonCure Technology's Founder and CEO. "We are excited to be partnering with forward-thinking companies like Compass Datacenters to reduce the embodied carbon footprint of the built environment by making construction in the data center industry more sustainable."
About CarbonCure Technologies
CarbonCure Technologies is the global leader in CO₂ utilization technologies for the world's most abundant man-made material: concrete. The retrofit CarbonCure Technology enables concrete producers to use waste CO₂ to produce stronger, more sustainable concrete. CarbonCure is on a mission to reduce the embodied carbon footprint of the built environment, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 500 megatons annually. Hundreds of concrete plants around the world are producing concrete made with CarbonCure every day, supplying projects ranging from highways to high-rises and aquariums to airports. For more information, visit www.carboncure.com.
About Compass Datacenters
Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily-scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.