NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) today announced that the company's first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
The results will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at: investors.compass.com.
The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. Further details to follow.
About Compass
Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.
Investor Contact
Ben Barrett
Media Contact
Chris O'Brien
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-results-301261987.html
SOURCE Compass