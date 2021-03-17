SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Competitive Intelligence group Proactive Worldwide (PWW) recently learned the firm was one of just six market research agencies selected for inclusion in Investopedia's Best Market Research Companies for 2021 earlier this year. Founded in 1999, Investopedia's highly-regarded website features financial news and information, investment data, and online educational resources for millions of investors, consumers, finance professionals, and students all over the globe.
Among the six "Best" market research firm designations (best overall; best for small companies; best for large companies; best specialty; best affordable; best for digital), Investopedia's research/editorial team concluded that PWW was its choice for best specialty market research company for its laser focus on competitive analysis. "While there are a number of specialty market research firms, Proactive Worldwide stands out as the best in this category. Proactive Worldwide focuses exclusively on competitive analysis; its strength is in helping firms understand who their competitors are and how to address competitive threats."
For this year's selection, Investopedia's due diligence research factored in the size and scope of each firm, as well as its approach, cost, industries of focus and expertise, and in the ways they work with clients. Beyond PWW's singular focus on competitive intelligence engagements, Investopedia highlighted PWW's breadth of industry experience, Ph.D.-level analyst team, hands-on approach to client service, and proprietary research tools, including PWWDiscovery, Profile360, and Insights Hub that is powered by the Intelligence2Day® platform. Investopedia added, "These tools combined with wargaming offer real-life, constructive insights and action plans for their clients. While they offer ongoing monitoring services, they will also train clients in competitive intelligence and analysis, teaching them to maintain and update the work of Proactive Worldwide on an ongoing basis."
Speaking on behalf of the PWW team, President David Kalinowski said these efforts to help clients discover competitive strengths and weaknesses relating to competitors, geographic markets, products, and consumer perceptions, for example, are key to developing winning strategies that can rapidly move the needle toward a progressive, sustainable competitive direction, in many cases on a global scale. He added, "We've just finished a competitive research engagement covering nine European and APAC countries. Working in multiple regions of the world, the research and analysis we do is has far-reaching implications for our client partners, and we're both humbled and delighted to be in such prestigious company."
About Proactive Worldwide
Proactive Worldwide is one of the world's leading market intelligence companies helping top-tier organizations understand vulnerabilities, better predict market shifts, and plan for growth with confidence. We examine competitors, suppliers, customers, regulatory issues, and more—through advanced competitive, market, and customer intelligence—to deliver a more complete picture of the decision-making environment with a far-reaching perspective that uncovers hidden opportunities and key threats. With 25 years of experience, we leverage our proprietary methodology, a deep bench of researchers and analysts, and in-house industry specialists to produce insights that have real impact. For more check us out at http://proactiveworldwide.com
