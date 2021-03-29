ALBANY, N.Y., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Complete Network has successfully helped more than 700 employees across more than 10 networks to transition to remote work environments.
The transition has involved new technology platforms and upgraded networks to handle increased load from decentralized workforces across a wide range of firms.
"No technology roadmap that I saw before 2020 had a pandemic built into it," said Eric Springer, a vCIO at Complete Network. "We're proud of the number of people we've served, because we've been able to keep each one working."
In New York, Complete Network helped a nationally acclaimed law firm to become remote-work-enabled. In South Carolina, Complete Network acquired Progressive Technologies and set about transitioning legacy clients into remote-ready environments. In every instance, technology has played a key role in keeping businesses running.
As the COVID-19 pandemic began and state shutdowns were enforced, Complete Network faced a steady stream of calls from businesses that hadn't been equipped for employees to work from home. From security challenges to a lack of software and hardware, each situation called for custom technology approaches to bring employees online.
"Our clients have appreciated our consultative approach," said Scott Burns, a vCIO at Progressive Technologies. "Whether it's via a VPN or a remote desktop with two-factor authentication, we've focused on providing the best fit for different business needs."
Going forward, Complete Network expects that continued adaptation will be required, and it may not be long until the company transitions 1,000 employees to remote work access.
Hybrid work environments and stop-and-start transitions back to the office will involve more updates to technology systems. Business needs will change as more on-premise operations shift to the cloud. But, through it all, Complete Network will remain dedicated to helping businesses thrive through agile technology guidance. It's an approach that has kept more than 700 employees at work and dozens of companies in business.
About Complete Network: Complete Network serves small and mid-sized businesses in Albany, NY, and Charlotte, NC with a flexible, managed IT offering that ensures each client gets the IT support they need. The firm has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the United States' fastest growing private companies. You can learn more about Complete Network at https://complete.network/
