NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced it has earned nearly 60 DocuSign Agreement Cloud credentials, demonstrating continued leadership and expertise in contract analytics and lifecycle management.
Compliance recently announced its strategic implementation partnership with DocuSign, expanding the technologies and in-house expertise available to clients in contract analytics and lifecycle management. Further building on its robust and valuable Center of Excellence, Compliance DocuSign experts offer an unparalleled level of capability and know-how. The credentials validate the ability and capabilities at Compliance for employing an effective and holistic DocuSign implementation experience.
Available only to DocuSign partners and employees, each accreditation requires multiple-step curriculum tracks concluding with a DocuSign CLM Implementation Consultant Capstone demonstrating the ability to build a DocuSign CLM solution.
Currently, the contract analytics and lifecycle management practice at Compliance has a breadth of subject matter experts across multiple market sectors and languages and includes 4 CLM Implementation Consultants (Capstone), 13 Insight Administration Specialists, 18 CLM Specialists, 14 DocuSign Agreement Cloud Specialists, and 8 eSignature Administration Specialists.
Through the partnership with DocuSign, Compliance clients have access to a full suite of contract lifecycle management advisory capabilities backed by DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign CLM, DocuSign CLM +, and DocuSign Insight solutions supported by a team of knowledgeable experts across multiple disciplines and languages.
Charles Post, executive vice president of the Compliance next-generation contract analytics and lifecycle management business, is a leading authority on utilizing emerging technologies and legal AI. Post has a proven history of solving complex contract analytics needs of the financial services industry and implementing digital capabilities and technologies such as blockchain and smart contracts. He also built the first Center of Excellence in DocuSign Insight. Clients will benefit from Post's leadership and expertise with DocuSign to automate the agreement lifecycle and to accelerate review through its AI-powered contract analytics.
"Our team of DocuSign accredited professionals understand how to effectively and practically implement these technologies to achieve client success," says Post. "We leverage proven processes and methodologies with AI and machine learning to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions covering the data spectrum, resolving complex contract challenges with ease."
Compliance is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Cimplifi™, our client-centric ecosystem and experience, offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Compliance is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at http://www.complianceds.com.
