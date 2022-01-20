NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced it has changed its company name to Cimplifi. The rebranding strategy reflects the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future to meet the emerging needs of corporate legal departments and law firms.
Earlier this year, the company rebranded its platform, Discovery-as-a-Service (DaaS), to Cimplifi, to reflect a more robust portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that empower clients to manage complex discovery and contract analytics needs with greater control, choice, and ease. Now, building on that strong foundation and aligning the company brand to that of the client-centric ecosystem, Cimplifi is the new face of Compliance and a reflection of the experience delivered to clients.
"This rename and rebrand represent a significant step in the company's evolution," said Marc Zamsky, chief executive officer. "We received such positive reactions from our clients when we rebranded our DaaS platform to Cimplifi, plus our business has transformed over the past 25 years. We are redefining who we are to align with our expanded capabilities, enhanced technology, and deep bench of expertise."
Cimplifi offers a mix of proprietary and third-party solutions, expertise on demand and a flexible, user-centric approach creating greater collaboration with clients for solving complex legal challenges and driving business results. Clients can streamline multiple use-cases, including investigation, regulatory inquiries, and litigation with Cimplifi eDiscovery and contract analytics solutions. Cimplifi leverages proven processes and methodologies with AI and machine learning to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions across the data spectrum, helping reduce volume, complexity, timelines, and risk.
Cimplifi is a division of System One, a $1B privately held company backed by Oaktree Capital, and provider of integrated services and human capital management solutions.
About Cimplifi
Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offer a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at http://www.cimplifi.com.
