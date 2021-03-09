NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and managed review provider, today announced that Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), has acquired an equity interest in System One, the parent company of Compliance.
System One, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions and integrated services, will receive a significant investment of funds to support the continued growth of the company, including System One subsidiaries. As a result, System One plans to make substantial investments in the growth of Compliance through additional leadership, a deeper bench of professionals with industry expertise and knowledge, and enhanced technology offerings. In July of 2020, Marc Zamsky, formerly chief operating officer, was elevated to CEO. Zamsky led Compliance as COO for over 7 years and has a strong record of strategic planning and achieving organic business growth and operational efficiency.
"Compliance is well-positioned to exceed our expectations; the company has an exceptional technology offering and we expect big things from them in the near future," said Troy Gregory, president & CEO, System One. "Under Marc's leadership, Compliance has thrived, and with the additional investments, we expect to see the company scale and advance at an accelerated rate through organic growth and an aggressive acquisition strategy," said Gregory.
Compliance also recently announced that Amy Hinzmann joined to lead operational strategy as the company's president, Marla Crawford would serve as general counsel, and Sara Brandes would drive sales as executive vice president, national sales.
"We are driven by the support from Oaktree and System One and we anticipate future investments in Compliance that allow us to offer more career opportunities to our employees and deliver a superior client experience filled with greater innovation, technology advancements and complex problem-solving," said Zamsky.
Compliance is an ISO 27001 certified eDiscovery services and managed review provider and innovator of DaaS (Discovery-as-a-Service), a powerful toolkit of the most advanced eDiscovery software, analytics, and data security available. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art development, and secure, certified data centers, Compliance supports corporate legal departments, law firms, and public entities in managing critical and complex legal matters with control, innovation, and ease. Compliance is a System One division.
