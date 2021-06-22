NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced it entered an implementation partnership with DocuSign to expand the technology offering and in-house expertise in contract analytics and lifecycle management. Through this strategic partnership, Compliance clients will have access to a full suite of contract lifecycle management advisory capabilities backed by DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign CLM, DocuSign CLM +, and DocuSign Insight solutions.
Compliance recently announced Charles Post joined as executive vice president to launch the next-generation contract analytics and lifecycle management business. Post, a leading authority on utilizing emerging technologies and legal AI, has a proven history of solving the complex contract analytics needs of the financial services industry and implementing digital capabilities and technologies such as blockchain and smart contracts.
Clients will benefit from Post's leadership and expertise with DocuSign to automate the agreement lifecycle and to accelerate review through its AI-powered contract analytics. Joining Post is recently named Executive Chairman, Steven Harber, who has been at the forefront of the legal technology and AI community for almost 30 years as founder and president of DiscoverReady, the market leader in fixed fee document review, and co-founder of Apogee Legal, a pioneer and market leader in enterprise contract legal analytics before its acquisition by Seal Software in 2018, later acquired by DocuSign in 2020.
"We are heavily investing in this business," said Marc Zamsky, CEO of Compliance. "Integrating DocuSign into our ecosystem is a natural next step for us. Charles and Steve's leadership in contract analytics and automation, combined with our expertise in eDiscovery, proves we are well positioned to address the needs of eDiscovery and contract analytics clients through our robust suite of curated technologies and adept project management team."
"I couldn't be happier to be in partnership again with DocuSign as we lead the convergence of eDiscovery and contract analytics," said Harber. "With our professional services team, led by Charles and supported by DocuSign's technology, we are able to drive new solutions to the market, help our clients get more out of their investment in these tools, drive further adoption, and use cases across the enterprise."
