NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced the rebrand of Discovery-as-a-Service (DaaS) to Cimplifi™. Compliance expanded from a managed review and legal staffing company to a technology-enabled services provider with the launch of its eDiscovery offering in 2013 and the release of DaaS in 2016. The continued evolution of the DaaS platform has reached a new milestone, in the form of Cimplifi, a client-centric ecosystem and experience that empowers law firms and corporate legal departments to manage all aspects of eDiscovery and contract analytics projects.
Cimplifi offers clients a comprehensive portfolio of technology-enabled legal solutions, integrating proprietary tools with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system with more control, choice, and ease. Cimplifi features a curated platform of the tools and technologies that power eDiscovery and contract analytics, supported by a team of experts and free from the constraints of infrastructure or licensing; no investment, implementation, or management required. Clients can choose how they want to work, which technologies they need, and how much support they require from our professional services team.
At the heart of Cimplifi is Cimplifi Innovations (CI), a suite of proprietary tools and automated workflows designed to deliver a seamless, user-friendly experience across the client's portfolio of matters and projects for greater visibility and control, with less complexity and effort.
"DaaS was solely an eDiscovery-focused offering, however, as Compliance has expanded our capabilities and expertise to include contract analytics and lifecycle management, DaaS had to evolve to support our strategic goals." said Marc Zamsky, chief executive officer. "Cimplifi is the embodiment of our entire client experience: an ecosystem of proprietary innovations, applications, and curated third-party tech, all wrapped up in a flexible engagement model with as little or as much professional services and subject matter expertise our clients desire."
Cimplifi reflects the Compliance mission to bring simplicity and empowerment to legal teams through integration, innovation, and ingenuity across the spectrum of eDiscovery, litigation, investigations, contract analytics, contract lifecycle management, and contract validation and analysis.
About Compliance
Compliance is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Cimplifi™, our client-centric ecosystem and experience, offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Compliance is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at http://www.complianceds.com.
