NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced it has earned gold level partnership status with DocuSign. Recognition as a gold level partner confirms a level of service excellence and expertise in advisory and implementation services across the DocuSign Agreement Cloud platform.
Compliance offers unparalleled insight and automation through next-generation AI-powered solutions that drive actionable answers across the most complex contract and document portfolios. Led by Charles Post, executive vice president of contract analytics and lifecycle management, the Compliance team of DocuSign experts offers authoritative subject matter experience coupled with advanced technology providing clients with greater visibility into critical contractual information and the ability to identify a wide range of contractual issues, helping clients reduce risk and exposure across contract portfolios.
Post, a legal tech authority on utilizing emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to tackle the legal industry's most complex contract data issues, is a widely recognized leader in implementing contract analytics and contract lifecycle management projects. Post is also a leading advisor on DocuSign tools and leveraging the various technologies to achieve the greatest advantages from implementation through the establishment of centers of excellence.
"We are excited to be able to enhance our client experience through our DocuSign partnership," said Post. "DocuSign offers an unmatched CLM technology platform, their innovative approach is advancing the contracts industry and equipping legal practitioners with digital transformation tools that are operationalizing the future of contracts."
About Compliance
Compliance is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Cimplifi™, our client-centric ecosystem and experience, offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Compliance is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at http://www.complianceds.com.
