NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced it has earned its RelativityOne data migration competency. One of only two legal technology services partners to earn this competency, Relativity acknowledges that Compliance has demonstrated a superior level of competence in data migration services.
Compliance, a RelativityOne Gold Partner, was previously recognized for an unparalleled level of RelativityOne skills, including the development of a robust suite of custom applications and proprietary innovations that simplify and streamline eDiscovery. The data migration competency further solidifies Compliance leadership and proficiency in RelativityOne and demonstrates proven capabilities with data migration including building custom workflows and workarounds to meet each client's unique needs.
Compliance supported Bowman and Brooke, LLP, a nationally recognized trial firm when the firm wanted to migrate from Relativity server to RelativityOne. "We didn't just need the software, but we needed a partner to make it work the way we envisioned," said Jenifer C. Melby, director of eDiscovery and client advisory technology services at Bowman and Brooke, LLP. "We required a partner with in-depth knowledge of Relativity, and we found that in Compliance. They gave us the tools we needed to be successful."
"We know that no two sets of data are alike, but we have built a powerful automation framework and a repeatable process that works for RelOne data migrations from many different sources," said Ari Perlstein, chief technology officer. "Through this, we have become highly proficient at managing client requirements, data sets, and concerns that arise in data migration projects."
About Compliance
Compliance is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Cimplifi™, our client-centric ecosystem and experience, offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Compliance is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at http://www.complianceds.com.
About Relativity
Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion, and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 enabled users in 48+ countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.
