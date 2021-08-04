NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced two innovative tools recently added to Cimplifi™, a client-centric experience and ecosystem that offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled legal solutions that integrates proprietary tools with market-leading software. Empowering users with intuitive and powerful tools, CI Translate and CI Transcribe can mass translate and transcribe data with speed and ease.
CI Translate and CI Transcribe are automation tools that translate and transcribe data, including audio and video files, with just a few clicks, allowing legal teams to quickly search and analyze their data to narrow down relevancy. CI Translate and CI Transcribe minimize discovery spend and time by supporting smooth, efficient workflows for every user with completely integrated and automated mass actions.
"Our team develops client-driven innovations designed to solve workflow challenges, unify reporting, and empower users," said Ari Perlstein, chief technology officer. "CI Translate and CI Transcribe continue to enhance our offerings by utilizing cloud-based AI technology. Each of our CI Tools deliver a seamless, user-friendly experience with less complexity and effort."
Compliance has invested in a robust suite of tools with a singular focus to simplify and streamline eDiscovery and contract analytics. Compliance offers over a dozen custom applications and proprietary Cimplifi Innovations (CI), including two Relativity integrations, CI Admin and CI Migrate, that helped cement Compliance as a RelativityOne Gold Partner.
About Compliance
Compliance is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments. Cimplifi™, our client-centric ecosystem and experience, offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Compliance is ISO 27001 certified and is a division of System One. Learn more at http://www.complianceds.com.
