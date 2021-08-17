NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced that Marla Crawford is speaking at the Practising Law Institute (PLI) in a live webinar focused on the basics of eDiscovery law and practice. A prominent attorney, legal technologist, and eDiscovery visionary, Crawford joins other notable faculty members for an online webinar September 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDT.
Crawford will be joined by Lauri Sawyer, partner at Jones Day and Heidi H. Santangelo, assistant general counsel at JPMorgan Chase & Co to discuss data preservation, data review, and data production.
"It's my privilege to continue my partnership with the PLI," said Crawford. "I believe we have a duty as lawyers to continually advocate for more technology-enabled solutions and to pay it forward through the continued education of the bar to help lawyers better navigate the complexities of eDiscovery."
Crawford brings over 30 years' expertise in the practice of law and regularly speaks on legal technology, electronic discovery, and information governance issues. She will lead the session on data review process which will examine methods for searching for responsive documents, address the mechanics of review, the challenges of disparate data types, how to identify and segregate privileged documents, and technology assisted review (TAR) solutions.
Crawford spent 22 years practicing law at the prestigious international firm Jones Day before serving as associate general counsel for Goldman Sachs where she led the firm's global eDiscovery practice and focused on complex commercial and securities litigation and regulatory investigations. Crawford earned a bachelor's degree in public policy from Duke University and graduated magna cum laude from Boston University, where she earned her Juris Doctor. She also founded and serves as chairperson of the Compliance diversity and inclusion committee.
