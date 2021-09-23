NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced that Charles Post, a leading authority on emerging legal technologies is speaking at the Practising Law Institute (PLI) in a live webinar focused on legal and regulatory developments for Blockchain. An expert in utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to tackle the legal and financial industries' most complex contract data issues, Post joins other notable faculty members for a live webinar October 1, 2021, at 9 a.m. EDT.
The program, "Blockchain 2.0: 2021 Legal & Regulatory Developments," will explore the evolving landscape of regulating cryptocurrencies, legislation and state enforcement actions related to blockchain technology, and the legal issues that exist in fintech, healthcare, insurance, and supply chain markets when blockchain technologies are utilized.
Post's section of the webinar will focus on legal issues that arise from deploying blockchain solutions and review considerations for blockchain regarding decentralized finance, privacy, jurisdiction, evidence, antitrust, and smart contracts.
"Blockchain, digital assets, and crypto have gained tremendous traction in their practical application," said Post. "As advisers, we must be informed and prepared to assess and address the emerging legal issues to support the market entering this new frontier."
Post is a frequent speaker, moderator, and author for a host of financial services industry forums and publications. He co-founded and launched the Risk Management Association's (RMA) Financial Technology and Automation Committee, is an active member of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). Post received his bachelor's degree from Binghamton University and earned a Juris Doctor from New York Law School.
Compliance is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms and legal departments.
