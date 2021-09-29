NEW YORK, Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced President, Amy Hinzmann will speak at the SOLID summit and lead a session called, "Marie Kondo Your Contracts – Do They Spark Joy? Achieving Digital Maturity from eDiscovery to Contract Analytics." SOLID, founded by David Cowen, is a virtual summit focused on legal innovation and disruption.
SOLID will be held October 7-8, 2021. Hinzmann will speak on the growth and transformation of the contract analytics industry with a focus on the convergence of this discipline with eDiscovery. Join Hinzmann at 1 p.m. ET on October 7, 2021, to explore the AI and workflow philosophies behind this convergence and the factors driving the digital transformation of contract analytics and lifecycle management.
"We've seen the success of applying AI to automate the analysis and review of legal documents," said Hinzmann. "I'm excited to explore this topic because contract analytics is on the precipice of change using similar AI and workflow methodologies developed for eDiscovery and we believe this will realize significant transformation for the contract analytics space."
Hinzmann began her career representing brokerage firms as a litigation attorney at Jenkens & Gilchrist. She also served as vice president and counsel for Merrill Lynch's brokerage business before transitioning to legal services consulting, where she held executive leadership roles and led diversity initiatives for the past 13 years. Hinzmann earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish and Latin American Studies and a Juris Doctor from the University of Texas at Austin. She is admitted to practice law in Texas and New York and is also the development chair for the Center for Women in Law. Hinzmann is founding member of the diversity and inclusion committee at Compliance.
