TAMPA, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest, makers of a modern 100% native Salesforce-based Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS), announced today they have successfully acquired LifeGuard Solutions, complementing its core product offering with a comprehensive Environment, Health & Safety Management Solution that is also built natively on the Salesforce platform.
"This acquisition fits perfectly with the company's strategy to build a portfolio of enterprise solutions for manufacturers. ComplianceQuest and LifeGuard's collective products are critical for manufacturers to maximize quality and achieve compliance in the safest and most environmentally sustainable way possible. Additionally, this acquisition will fast-track ComplianceQuest's mission to build world-class systems that leverage the Salesforce platform and surrounding ecosystem," said Jon Rosenbaum, Insight Partners vice president and ComplianceQuest board member.
Integrating EHS and EQMS data and workflow processes are critical to companies looking to create more mature quality and safety-first organizations. A fully integrated EHS and EQMS system helps companies address both quality and sustainability in the most efficient and effective way.
"An EHS solution built on the Salesforce Platform is a natural extension of our leading quality management system," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO ComplianceQuest. "With the integrated offering of HSEQ (EHS and EQMS) solution suites built with the Salesforce platform, we now have a unique offering that brings to the market a scalable, flexible, future-proofed enterprise-ready system that is world-class."
Leading analyst firm MarketsandMarkets Research forecasts the EHS market size to grow from $5.3 Billion in 2019 to $8.6 Billion in 2024 as new environmental regulations, safely laws and sustainability commitments are put in place. Growth in this space, as well as high growth in the EQMS industry has positioned ComplianceQuest for acceleration.
"We have seen a strong uptick in companies looking for a comprehensive, integrated HSEQ solution and we are excited to be joining the incredible team at ComplianceQuest to deliver this vision and value to our customers rapidly," said Michael Bower, CEO of LifeGuard Solutions.
This combined product offering also brings new target markets like Agriculture, Farms, Energy, Utilities, Retail, Chemicals and Construction, among others, into play for ComplianceQuest, dramatically increasing the total available market.
ComplianceQuest is the fastest growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Delivering best-in-class out-of-the-box solutions, ComplianceQuest fast-tracks an organization's efficiency, safety, and overall performance by combining enterprise quality, compliance, collaboration and communication across the product value chain. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate, and use. Our team of domain experts is committed to innovation, product excellence and to the success of our customers. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @https://www.linkedin.com/company/3653494, on Facebook @compliancequest or Twitter @compliancequest
About Insight Partners
Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has cumulatively invested in more than 400 companies worldwide through a series of funds representing more than $30 Billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.
