TAMPA, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest, makers of a modern 100% native Salesforce-based Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS), announced today they have successfully created an exceptional library of macro and micro online trainings for life science companies to roll-out engaging, actionable and harmonized regulatory knowledge to their workforce on a continuous basis.
"An on-demand regulatory training service that is embedded in the CQ Training Management module is a perfect solution for our customers in the Life Science space," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "Our aim is to be a part of your core training department working hand in hand to deliver the best training solutions. We consider ourselves an extension of your business to help increase productivity, cut costs and ensure ongoing compliance — because that is what quality is all about."
The value and benefits of workforce training are well documented. When done properly, training can make workers more efficient — increasing production, revenue, and profits while decreasing costs, waste, and inefficiencies. This ComplianceQuest service is designed to eliminate the need for costly in-house production of training content and to effectively deliver and track relevant regulatory training to your workforce.
"LearnAboutGMP offering is aligned to our vision to provide unified Content and Electronic Document Management platform," stated Atulya Risal, CTO/COO of ComplianceQuest. "With this product launch, we have expanded our Learning Management capabilities to include instantly available content that improves skills and knowledge of ComplianceQuest users. This also paves the way to offer more On-Demand Training video catalogs including other areas such as Compliance, EHS, Ethics, HR, etc. over time."
These training programs are developed by passionate industry experts aligned with industry regulations. The solution employs learning principles and a user-interface design that maximizes the understanding and retention of information. With more than 600 micro-training videos and 100 courses, this Regulatory Training Service is robust and exhaustive.
ComplianceQuest is the fastest growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Delivering best-in-class out-of-the-box solutions, ComplianceQuest fast-tracks an organization's efficiency, safety, and overall performance by combining enterprise quality, compliance, collaboration and communication across the product value chain. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate, and use. Our team of domain experts is committed to innovation, product excellence and to the success of our customers. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @https://www.linkedin.com/company/3653494, on Facebook @compliancequest or Twitter @compliancequest
Contact:
Shalini Chowdhary
408-458-8343 X 267
media@compliancequest.com
Related Images
ComplianceQuest