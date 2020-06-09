TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceQuest, creators of a modern 100% native Salesforce-based Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS), Health and Safety (SMS), and Environment Management System (EMS) software, is excited to launch the next release of its state-of-the-art cloud QHSE solution on the Salesforce AppExchange.
"A number of key enhancements are part of the CQ Summer '20 release. Our ongoing investment continues to extend the breadth and depth of our solution suite with functionality like Risk Management so that organizations can embed a risk-based approach across their organization to help them satisfy the requirements of ISO 9001:2015," said Atulya Risal, CTO and EVP Engineering. "We're excited about the integrated training, learning and on-demand learning content management architecture that will help our customers train their team members around the world as efficiently and effectively as possible."
Exciting updates in this release include:
- Risk Management – organization-wide QHSE risk management solution to identify, manage, and treat operational and enterprise risks
- Learning Central – intuitive portal that helps learners access their training and discover new content to sharpen their skills and competencies
- LearnAbout – on-demand learning platform that empowers companies to leverage modern SCORM training content that seamlessly integrates with Training Management
- Integration to Box content management framework – Extending ComplianceQuest QHSE suite for Customers who wish to use Box as their regulated Content Management framework
- Significant improvements to Supplier Management which streamlines onboarding, supplier collaboration, escalations, receiving inspections, supplier deviations, and SCARs
- Improved Mobile Experience for key use cases like document approval and R&U training signoff
- Usability enhancements for Nonconformances and CAPAs
- Improved integration between modules by expanding the ComplianceQuest Action Framework
- Improvements to Audit Trail to improve data integrity when files and notes are shared across records
ComplianceQuest is continuing to make investments in user experience (UX), mobility, and evolving the CQ platform with increased integrations across modules.
"Customer Success starts with empathy for our end users," said Gova Muralidhar, SVP of Customer Success. "With this release, we are excited about the journey our team is on to improve usability. With the launch of the Learning Central portal, we've made it easier for Learners to access and complete their assigned Training from a single location. With ongoing development using Salesforce Lightning, a modern UI combined with recommendations for Next Best Actions helps our end users to know where they are in the workflow and easily perform the next action they should take with a single click. We've also included enhancements to our mobile capabilities that allow for common actions such as Document Approvals and training sign-off from your mobile device."
With the CQ Summer '20 release, ComplianceQuest continues its ongoing commitment to help our customers on their quest to increase collaboration, improve productivity, achieve compliance, and enable a global workforce using.
ComplianceQuest is the fastest-growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality and Safety Management System (QHSE) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Our unified QHSE solutions help customers of all sizes deliver quality products and services in the safest, most sustainable way by mitigating risk, problems, and inefficiencies while protecting customers, employees, suppliers, and brand. For more information, visit ComplianceQuest's website at www.compliancequest.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @https://www.linkedin.com/company/3653494, Facebook @compliancequest and Twitter @compliancequest.
